Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that the United States is establishing military bases in Kenya and other parts of the Horn of Africa to protect its military operations from potential Iranian attacks.

The allegation was made by IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi on Sunday, November 29, 2026, amid heightened military tensions between Washington and Tehran.

According to Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Mohebbi argued that the United States was seeking alternative locations for its military installations after some of its existing bases in the Middle East were allegedly destroyed or rendered unusable by Iranian attacks.

“The United States is setting up military bases in the Horn of Africa and Kenya because it knows its existing bases in the region are within Iran’s reach,” Mohebbi said.

He claimed that Washington was increasingly concerned about the vulnerability of its military infrastructure in the region, forcing it to consider locations farther away from Iran's missile capabilities.

"The US is now building bases in the Horn of Africa,” adding that it was constructing a base in Kenya because its existing facilities were within Iran's range," he said.

However, the Iranian military spokesperson did not identify the specific locations in Kenya where the alleged facilities were being established, disclose the number of bases involved, or provide evidence of the reported construction.

The claims have also not been independently verified by the Kenyan or US governments.

Mohebbi's remarks come as Kenya and the United States undertake a major military infrastructure project at Manda Bay in Lamu County.

On January 29, 2026, the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) and the US government held a groundbreaking ceremony the expand the runway at Kenya Navy Manda Base.

The project involves the construction of a 10,000-foot runway, with the US Department of State awarding a contract worth approximately $71.3 million (about Sh9.2 billion) for the development.

According to the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), the project is intended to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries, improve Kenya's operational capacity and enhance counterterrorism operations against threats such as al-Shabaab.

US Africa Command Commander General Dagvin Anderson described Kenya as an important security partner in the region.

“Kenya is a key partner for peace and security in East Africa, and this infrastructure directly strengthens how our militaries work together while building Kenya’s ability to counter threats like al-Shabaab,” Anderson said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

He added that the development would provide both countries with a stronger platform to counter terrorist organizations.

The Manda Bay facility already hosts Camp Simba, a US military operating location within the Kenya Navy base. The latest project therefore expands existing military infrastructure rather than confirming a newly established American base.

The Kenyan Ministry of Defense has also described the runway expansion as a strategic investment expected to improve heavy airlift capacity, military logistics and the deployment of personnel and equipment across the region.

Beyond the allegations about military installations, Mohebbi used his remarks to accuse Washington of maintaining a longstanding hostile relationship with Tehran.

He traced the tensions to the 1953 coup against Iran's government, which preceded the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew the country's monarchy.

“American hostility toward us has never stopped and will never stop, and it has manifested itself repeatedly,” he said.

The IRGC spokesperson also accused the United States of interfering in Iran's internal affairs and supporting activities that he claimed were intended to destabilize the country.

He alleged that Washington orchestrated events on January 8 and 9 and presented them as public protests.

Mohebbi further claimed that Iranians had shown their opposition to foreign interference by participating in national events.

He argued that the United States had failed to achieve its objectives through military action and had subsequently turned to diplomatic arrangements.

“If it could achieve its objectives through military measures, it would have attacked and would not have turned to a memorandum of understanding,” he said.

His remarks reflected Tehran's position that Washington had been unable to achieve its military objectives against Iran.

Mohebbi also addressed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes for international oil shipments.

He claimed that maritime traffic through the waterway had declined significantly, noting that daily transits previously stood at approximately 285.

According to the IRGC spokesperson, a substantial proportion of the previous traffic was associated with the United States.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making it a critical passage for global energy supplies.

Any disruption to shipping through the waterway can affect international oil markets, shipping costs, and energy security, given its importance to petroleum exports from Gulf countries.

Mohebbi maintained that Iran would continue strengthening its military capabilities and relying on public support to counter what it considers foreign threats.

His comments come amid broader tensions between Tehran and Washington over military operations, regional security and control of strategic maritime routes.

However, the latest claims about American military installations in Kenya remain allegations by an Iranian military official. Neither the Kenyan government nor Washington had independently confirmed that the United States was establishing additional bases in the country specifically to evade Iranian attacks.