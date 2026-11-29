Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called for greater political representation of Kenyans living abroad, saying the diaspora must have a voice in shaping the country's future as he begins a week-long tour of the United Kingdom ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Maraga arrived in the UK accompanied by United Green Movement (UGM) co-party leader Agostinho Neto, with the two expected to hold meetings with Kenyans and development partners during the visit.

The presidential aspirant is scheduled to hold his first town hall meeting on Sunday afternoon at Reading West Seventh-day Adventist Church in Reading.

In a statement on Sunday announcing the visit, Maraga described Kenyans abroad as a critical constituency in the country's development and democratic process, pledging to ensure their concerns are reflected in the government he hopes to form.

"Our campaign, and the government we seek to form, recognise you as an important constituency whose interests and aspirations must be represented," he said.

He added that the diaspora's contribution went beyond financial remittances, saying its participation in national affairs was essential to transforming the country.

Maraga also placed electoral reforms at the centre of his engagements, renewing his push for legislation that would allow Kenyans living abroad to cast their ballots electronically in the 2027 elections.

The former Chief Justice, who serves as co-convener of the People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms, said he wanted to remove barriers that prevent citizens outside the country from fully exercising their constitutional right to vote.

The proposal comes as questions persist over the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's (IEBC) preparedness for the next General Election.

Maraga has previously raised concerns about the legal and administrative framework for the polls, questioning the status of electoral laws, the accuracy of the voter register and safeguards surrounding electronic transmission of results.

He has cited Section 39 of the Elections Act, which governs the determination and declaration of election results, arguing that provisions declared unconstitutional have yet to be restored through legislative amendments.

He has also questioned the commission's failure to audit and clean the voter register, insisting that deceased voters and multiple registrations must be removed to protect the credibility of elections.

"The law requires that the voter register, at least in every election cycle, is audited, cleaned to remove the dead voters and the ghost voters," Maraga said.

His UK visit is expected to provide a platform for further discussions on diaspora participation, electoral reforms and Kenya's political future.