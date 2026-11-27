Safina Party, associated with businessman and politician Jimi Wanjigi, has joined the People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms in a move aimed at strengthening opposition unity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party formally signed the People's Electoral Reforms Charter, with its Secretary General Joakim Simiyu representing Safina Party during the signing.

The development adds Safina to a growing coalition of political actors pushing for changes to Kenya's electoral system, with the aim of ensuring the next General Election is free, fair, transparent and credible.

Announcing the development, United Green Movement (UGM) Co-Party Leader David Maraga welcomed Safina's entry into the coalition, saying the push for electoral reforms was gaining momentum.

"Electoral reforms and electoral integrity momentum is unstoppable!" Maraga said.

He described the coalition as an effort to promote issue-based politics and opposition unity across party lines, with a common objective of securing a credible and accountable electoral process in 2027.

The People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms has also forwarded a comprehensive package of proposed electoral changes to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), including a draft Bill and proposed regulations.

Among its key demands is an amendment to Section 39 of the Elections Act to require mandatory electronic transmission and livestreaming of results forms.

The coalition is also proposing hourly publication of voter turnout figures through a public portal, with read-only access for journalists, candidates, election agents and observers.

It wants Kenyans to receive the final presidential election results by August 11, 2027, arguing that the country should not experience prolonged delays in announcing the outcome.

The coalition has also called on the IEBC to comply with Articles 81, 83, 86 and 138 of the Constitution, as well as court decisions in the Maina Kiai and Katiba Institute cases.

On the voters' register, the group wants an independent audit to identify and remove deceased and ineligible voters. It has proposed that the register be published in five transparent sections and that Kenyans be given six months to verify their biometric details after the audit.

The coalition is further demanding improved participation by Kenyans living abroad through electronic voter registration and voting arrangements.

It has also raised concerns over the use of election technology, calling for the source codes of election systems to be securely deposited in Kenya to allow audits by relevant stakeholders.

The group wants the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits to operate reliably and insists that every voter must be identified biometrically, opposing the use of complementary identification mechanisms.

In addition, the coalition is calling for transparent recruitment of IEBC officials, including the commission's Chief Executive Officer, and prosecution of staff found guilty of electoral offences.

Maraga warned that the country could not afford another disputed election, saying electoral transparency was essential to maintaining political stability.

"After 63 years of independence, Kenya has come of age. We will neither tolerate another sham election, nor will we allow a partisan electoral body to plunge this nation into post-election chaos," he said.

He urged the IEBC to address the proposed reforms, warning that citizens would begin engaging the commission directly from January 2027 if it failed to fulfil its constitutional obligations.

"The ball is now in the IEBC's court," Maraga added.

Safina's entry comes as political parties and opposition leaders intensify calls for electoral reforms, with the credibility of the 2027 elections emerging as a major issue in the country's political debate.