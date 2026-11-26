The Senate has summoned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after the electoral agency failed to honour three separate invitations to appear before a parliamentary committee to discuss its preparedness for the 2027 General Election.

The Senate Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration issued the summons, requiring the commission to appear before it next Thursday, December 3, 2026.

The committee had sought to receive a briefing from IEBC on its level of preparedness for the forthcoming elections, including the measures being implemented to guarantee a free, fair, credible and peaceful electoral process.

In a statement on Thursday, the committee said the commission had failed to respond to three separate invitations to appear before its members.

The summons is intended to compel the electoral body to account for its readiness and address concerns surrounding its preparations for the 2027 polls.

The committee is particularly interested in understanding the commission's institutional capacity and the steps it is taking to safeguard the credibility of the electoral process.

According to the Senate, the engagement is necessary given the critical responsibility placed on electoral institutions in ensuring that elections are conducted transparently and that citizens have confidence in the outcome.

"The Senate Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration has issued summons to IEBC following its failure to honour three separate invitations to appear before the Committee," the statement said.

The committee had expected IEBC to provide details of its preparations, including measures intended to prevent electoral irregularities and promote peaceful participation in the democratic process.

The commission will now be expected to explain its progress and respond to questions from senators when it appears next Thursday.

The summons comes as Kenya approaches another electoral cycle, with preparations for the 2027 General Election expected to involve extensive logistical, administrative and institutional arrangements.

The electoral agency is responsible for organising and supervising elections and referendums in the country, making its preparedness a key concern for Parliament and other stakeholders.

The Senate committee said it wanted assurances that the commission was adequately prepared to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

It also emphasised the importance of accountability and cooperation between public institutions, noting that timely engagement with parliamentary oversight committees was necessary for effective preparation.

"The Committee is seeking assurances on the Commission's preparedness, particularly in light of the critical role of electoral institutions in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and strengthening public confidence in elections," the Senate said.

The committee further reiterated that cooperation between institutions was essential to ensuring that the country was adequately prepared for the forthcoming General Election.

It maintained that public institutions must remain accountable and responsive to parliamentary oversight, particularly on matters that directly affect democratic governance.

The Senate Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration was chaired during the proceedings by Turkana Senator James Lomenen.

IEBC is expected to use its appearance next Thursday to outline its preparations, respond to senators' concerns and provide an update on the measures being undertaken ahead of the 2027 elections.

The summons places the commission under increased parliamentary scrutiny as attention shifts towards the readiness of institutions responsible for overseeing the next General Election.