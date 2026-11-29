Kenyan economist and President William Ruto’s Chairperson of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisers, Dr David Ndii, has clarified the distinction between the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), dismissing comparisons between the two institutions as misleading.

In a statement on Sunday, Ndii explained that SHA was established as a strategic purchaser and fund manager under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) framework, while the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is the actual successor to NHIF.

He argued that SHA and NHIF serve different purposes and therefore should not be directly compared when assessing the country's health insurance system.

According to Ndii, SHA manages three public funds, including SHIF. The other arrangements include the Public Officer Medical Services Fund (POMSF) and medical schemes covering teachers and police officers employed by the national government.

He added that SHA also manages medical schemes for health workers in several county governments.

Ndii's clarification sought to distinguish between the authority responsible for managing the healthcare financing system and the individual funds through which medical services are financed.

The economist also addressed questions surrounding the Primary Healthcare (PHC) Fund, explaining that it is not financed through individual contributions.

He maintained that primary healthcare is taxpayer-funded and that registration under the system is primarily intended to facilitate the creation and management of patients' health records.

According to Ndii, the registration process should not be confused with insurance contributions, since its main purpose is to ensure that individuals have accessible health records across different healthcare facilities.

He compared the system to the traditional practice of patients registering for hospital cards whenever they visited different health facilities.

However, he noted that digital technology has made it possible to maintain a single, portable health record that can be accessed and shared across multiple healthcare facilities a patient visits.

This, he explained, eliminates the need for individuals to maintain separate records whenever they seek medical attention at different hospitals.

On comparisons between the previous and current health insurance arrangements, Ndii maintained that the appropriate assessment should be between NHIF and SHIF rather than NHIF and SHA.

He argued that SHIF performs better than NHIF across all parameters, citing the absence of waiting periods as one of the improvements under the new insurance framework.

Ndii further dismissed comparisons between SHA and NHIF, describing them as an attempt to compare two institutions with fundamentally different responsibilities.

"In summary, comparing SHA and NHIF is apples and oranges. If you want comparable insurance coverage, it's NHIF and SHIF, and SHIF beats NHIF on every parameter," he stated.

The clarification comes amid continued public debate over the transition from NHIF to the new Social Health Authority framework, particularly regarding contributions, registration, access to healthcare services and the administration of public health insurance funds.