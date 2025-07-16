Health and Wellness
PS Muthoni defends phase-out of NHIF, cites systemic inequity and limited reach
Muthoni said the government's move to dismantle NHIF in favor of a new structure was driven by glaring inequalities in the old system.
Muthoni said the government's move to dismantle NHIF in favor of a new structure was driven by glaring inequalities in the old system.
She noted that this funding gap was not a new issue, as it had previously hindered a similar effort under the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).