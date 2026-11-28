Hundreds of hospitals and healthcare providers waiting for millions of shillings in unpaid NHIF claims must first satisfy a fresh set of conditions set by the Social Health Authority (SHA), even after the completion of a review exercise that established the amounts owed to them.

SHA has identified 448 healthcare facilities with outstanding claims exceeding Sh10 million and given them until December 4, 2026, to raise objections if they believe the verified figures do not reflect the amounts they are owed.

In a notice signed by Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi, the authority directed providers seeking adjustments to their verified claims to submit formal appeals together with relevant evidence for consideration.

“Healthcare providers seeking a review of their verified amounts may submit appeals, accompanied by relevant supporting documentation,” SHA stated.

The deadline for submitting the complaints is Friday, December 4, at 5pm. SHA directed healthcare providers to forward their submissions to [email protected].

The authority has also made public the list of the 448 facilities alongside the respective amounts established through the verification exercise, allowing providers to check the figures and determine whether they need to seek a review.

However, clearing the verification stage does not mean the facilities are automatically eligible for payment, as SHA has outlined further requirements that must be met before the outstanding liabilities are settled.

Among the conditions is proof that the healthcare providers had valid agreements with the former NHIF to offer medical services during the period covered by their claims.

“The facility must have been duly contracted by the defunct NHIF to provide healthcare services during the relevant period,” the authority stated.

SHA has also reserved the right to conduct additional checks on individual claims before approving the final payments.

This means some providers may be required to produce specific claim records for examination and confirmation during the final settlement sign-off exercise.

“The Authority may require facilities to present specific claims for verification and confirmation during the settlement sign-off exercise,” the notice added.

Facilities requiring assistance or further details about the exercise have been asked to contact SHA through (020) 2793200 or (020) 2793801.

The authority maintained that it would continue working towards resolving the financial obligations inherited from the former health insurer, promising to handle the process in a fair, transparent and accountable manner.

Government's plan to clear former NHIF debts

The verification of the 448 facilities is part of the government's wider programme to address unpaid medical bills that remained outstanding following the transition from NHIF to SHA.

In August 2026, the authority started processing payments for healthcare providers whose verified claims stood at Sh10 million or less. The exercise was organised into four batches and covered 3,527 facilities.

The government had allocated Sh4 billion to clear claims in this category, which represented approximately 91 per cent of healthcare facilities that had been contracted by the former NHIF.

On August 15, 2026, SHA announced that 197 faith-based healthcare facilities had received Sh299.57 million under the second batch of the payment programme.

The authority subsequently turned its attention to providers with claims above Sh10 million, resuming surveillance and verification on October 26, 2026.

During the exercise, affected facilities were instructed to organise their claims records, invoices, proof of services delivered and other supporting paperwork to help establish the validity of the amounts they were demanding.

The latest announcement signals progress in the government's efforts to establish the outstanding liabilities owed to larger healthcare providers and determine the amounts eligible for payment.

However, uncertainty remains over the overall financial burden represented by the 448 facilities, as SHA has not announced the combined value of the verified claims.

The authority has also not indicated when the hospitals and other healthcare providers will begin receiving their money, leaving the December 4 appeal deadline as the next important stage in the settlement process.