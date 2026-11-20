The Social Health Authority (SHA) has introduced changes to cancer treatment approvals aimed at improving access to care, standardising treatment costs and protecting patients from unnecessary charges.

In a notice issued on Friday, the Social Health Authority (SHA) said the revised approval system would align cancer treatment with national guidelines while ensuring patients receive appropriate medical services at standardised rates.

The authority clarified that the legally approved cancer treatment benefit of Sh800,000 remains unchanged despite the adjustments to the approval process.

The changes are intended to address disparities in the prices charged by hospitals for similar cancer treatments, which have previously resulted in patients exhausting their insurance benefits before completing their treatment.

According to SHA, variations in treatment costs have affected patients' ability to access continued care, particularly where healthcare facilities charged different amounts for similar medicines and medical services.

The authority said the revised system would help maximise the available oncology benefit by ensuring that treatment is provided at approved rates and in accordance with established medical guidelines.

"The revised system aims to ensure patients receive appropriate treatment at standardised rates while maximising the enhanced oncology benefit of Sh800,000, comprising Sh400,000 under SHIF and Sh400,000 under ECCIF," SHA stated.

The benefit is divided between the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which accounts for Sh400,000, and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF), which provides the remaining Sh400,000.

SHA said the cancer treatment benefit was established under Legal Notice No. 56 of 2025 and Legal Notice No. 78 of 2026, which provide the legal framework governing the coverage.

The authority emphasised that the changes do not amount to a reduction in the financial support available to cancer patients but are intended to improve how the existing benefit is administered.

Under the revised arrangements, access to the oncology benefit will depend on applicable treatment guidelines, approved tariffs and eligibility requirements.

Patients will be expected to receive treatment that meets the National Cancer Treatment Guidelines, with healthcare facilities required to follow the approved pricing and reimbursement arrangements.

SHA also cautioned that treatments and services falling outside the approved benefits package will not automatically qualify for coverage.

However, hospitals have been directed to explain any additional costs to patients before providing services that are not covered under the authority's benefits package.

The authority said patients should not be required to pay for services that are already covered and paid for by SHA.

"Where additional costs arise for services not covered by SHA, the hospital is required to explain these costs clearly to the patient before the services are provided," the notice stated.

SHA further warned healthcare providers against imposing unnecessary out-of-pocket expenses on patients, insisting that any additional charges must be justified and consistent with the applicable benefit rules.

"Any additional costs must be clearly explained, justified, and in line with the applicable benefit rules," the authority added.

The changes were developed through consultations led by the Ministry of Health's National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP).

The process brought together different stakeholders in the healthcare sector, including oncologists, pharmacists, nurses, public and private healthcare providers, as well as relevant professional associations.

The consultations were intended to ensure that the revised arrangements reflect the needs of cancer patients while addressing challenges associated with treatment pricing and access to medical services.

The authority has encouraged patients experiencing difficulties with cancer treatment approvals or facing disputed charges to seek assistance through its official customer service channels.

Patients can contact SHA through its toll-free number, 147, or access further information through its official website, www.sha.go.ke.

SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi signed the public notice, reiterating the authority's commitment to protecting patients from unnecessary financial burdens.

The changes come as the authority seeks to strengthen the administration of healthcare benefits and ensure that patients receive services within the approved coverage limits.

SHA maintained that the Sh800,000 cancer treatment benefit remains intact, with the new measures focusing on standardising costs, improving treatment approvals and ensuring greater transparency in charges imposed by healthcare facilities.