The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has announced a nationwide recruitment drive targeting thousands of Kenyans seeking employment abroad, with vacancies in several countries across Europe and the Middle East.

In a notice issued by Labor Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, the recruitment exercise will take place on December 2, 3 and 5, 2026, at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) in Nairobi.

The exercise, which will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm daily, will bring together the Ministry, other government departments and agencies, and approved, ethical recruitment agencies to connect qualified Kenyans with overseas employment opportunities.

Among the countries offering employment opportunities are Germany, Belgium, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, alongside other destinations.

Mutua said the recruitment drive would give Kenyans an opportunity to explore international employment across different professional and technical fields.

Jobs available in different sectors

The advertised vacancies cover a broad range of occupations, including healthcare, construction, hospitality, security, transport, agriculture and domestic services.

Some of the available positions include nurses, caregivers, drivers, construction workers, security personnel, motorcycle riders, baristas, aircraft cleaners, farm workers, gardeners and warehouse workers.

Other vacancies include masons, electricians, carpenters, henna artists, e-pickers, domestic workers, tea specialists, stewards, florists, motor vehicle mechanics, and meat and fish cutters.

The wide range of opportunities is expected to attract applicants with different levels of academic qualifications, professional training and practical experience.

The Ministry has advised interested candidates to attend the recruitment exercise with their academic certificates, professional qualifications and other relevant supporting documents, depending on the positions they intend to pursue.

Applicants have also been instructed to bring valid Kenyan passports or documentation confirming that they are awaiting passport biometrics.

According to Mutua, arrangements have been made to facilitate passport biometric processing during the recruitment exercise. The Ministry expects passports processed through the arrangement to be available within a maximum of three days.

Candidates who successfully pass the interviews will also be required to undergo basic medical examinations to screen for infectious diseases and narcotic substances.

Additional medical tests may be necessary depending on the health and employment requirements of the countries where successful applicants will be deployed.

On recruitment costs, Mutua said candidates who fully qualify for the advertised positions would have to pay a one-time processing fee of Sh3,000.

The fee will cover logistical arrangements, security, and specialized equipment used to verify applicants' qualifications, including practical driving tests where applicable.

The Cabinet Secretary further explained that many of the advertised positions would not attract recruitment commission charges.

However, some vacancies may involve commission payments to cover transportation and associated visa costs. The charges will vary depending on the recruitment agency, the nature of the job, and the destination country.

The December recruitment exercise forms part of the government's efforts to connect Kenyan jobseekers with employment opportunities in international labor markets.

By bringing approved recruitment agencies together in one venue, the exercise is intended to give applicants an opportunity to interact with recruiters, undergo interviews, and explore available vacancies.

The Ministry has emphasized that the recruitment will involve approved and ethical recruitment agencies, an important consideration for jobseekers seeking employment abroad.

Mutua urged Kenyans interested in working overseas to take advantage of the exercise and present themselves for consideration for the available positions.

The recruitment will be conducted over three days at KICC, with applicants expected to attend between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm on December 2, 3 and 5, 2026.