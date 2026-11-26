The Russian Embassy in Kenya has drawn attention to US government recommendations urging major technology companies to ease restrictions on Russian independent media, journalists and civil society groups opposed to the war in Ukraine, arguing that some sanctions have inadvertently cut off voices critical of the Kremlin.

In a post on X on Thursday, the embassy shared excerpts from a US document outlining proposals to Google, YouTube, Meta, Microsoft-owned Bing and Mailchimp on how they could maintain access to digital services for anti-war activists and independent organisations operating in Russia.

The document, titled E&E's response to due-out from A/AID's 5/30 Meeting with Russian Democracy Advocates, details discussions on how the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) could address technology restrictions that have affected the ability of independent media and civil society groups to reach audiences within Russia.

It argues that measures adopted by technology companies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have disrupted access to online publishing, advertising, communication and other digital services, particularly for organisations opposed to President Vladimir Putin's administration.

According to the assessment, some companies withdrew from Russia or restricted services to individuals with Russian passports, leaving activists and independent publishers struggling to maintain their online presence and engage audiences.

The document warns that the restrictions may have had unintended consequences, limiting the ability of anti-war voices to communicate while leaving supporters of the Russian government largely unaffected.

"While the intent of these policies is sound, denial of service policies do not generally impact supporters of Putin's regime, but significantly handicap those who oppose the war. All of Putin's enablers have acquired foreign assets, accounts, and citizenships which they can use to circumvent denials of service. It is the most politically active and vocal voices opposed to Putin and his war that are now cut off from access to the global information space by this denial of service," the document stated.

The assessment, however, maintains that sanctions targeting the Russian state and individuals involved in the war should remain in place, proposing exemptions for verified journalists, independent media, activists and civil society organisations.

It recommends creating an inclusion list of vetted organisations and individuals who would be allowed to access selected technology services, with the lists managed through trusted third-party organisations working alongside technology companies.

On YouTube, the document identifies restrictions on monetisation for users based in Russia and content viewed within the country as a major setback for independent media, which rely on advertising revenue to sustain their operations.

It argues that the restrictions have weakened independent publishers financially while giving the Russian government more room to advance its sovereign internet policies.

The assessment proposes allowing verified organisations to earn revenue from content viewed in Russia and purchase advertisements targeting audiences within the country.

Similar proposals are made for Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram. Despite the platforms being blocked and declared extremist by Russian authorities, the document argues that they still have sizeable audiences in Russia and remain important channels for disseminating independent information.

It recommends allowing verified media outlets and civil society organisations to advertise and target content to Russian users.

Google and Microsoft's Bing are also singled out over concerns that websites blocked by Russian authorities could lose visibility in search results.

The document explains that search algorithms may interpret users returning to search results after visiting inaccessible websites as a sign of poor-quality content, potentially pushing independent platforms further down search rankings.

It proposes that search engines warn users when websites may be blocked, provide information on tools such as virtual private networks (VPNs) to circumvent restrictions and avoid downgrading verified independent websites because of government-imposed censorship.

The assessment also raises concerns about Mailchimp, Sectigo and TechSoup, which provide email marketing, digital security and technology support services.

It says Russian civil society organisations have lost access to Mailchimp subscriptions, newsletters and subscriber databases, recommending that verified organisations and individuals be allowed to continue using the platform.

For Sectigo, the document questions restrictions on SSL/TLS certificates for Russian domains, warning that the measures could expose organisations to cyberattacks or force them to use certificates issued by the Russian government, potentially exposing their communications to interception.

It recommends lifting the restrictions for organisations and individuals on the proposed inclusion list.

The assessment further urges TechSoup to continue supporting approved democratic civil society organisations in Russia, arguing that engagement with such groups could be maintained under targeted exemptions.

The proposals outline an approach that seeks to preserve sanctions against the Russian government while ensuring independent organisations and anti-war campaigners are not shut out of digital platforms used to reach audiences and share information.