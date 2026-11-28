The arrival of generic lenacapavir in Africa is expected to ease pressure on HIV prevention programmes, with Kenya among the countries hoping to benefit from increased supplies of the twice-yearly injection after its initial rollout was hit by shortages.

Zambia has received the first shipment of the India-manufactured generic drug, while Uganda is expected to take delivery in the coming days and Zimbabwe is scheduled to receive its consignment in early 2027, according to the Global Fund.

The new supplies could help address the growing demand for lenacapavir, which has attracted interest among people seeking an alternative to daily HIV prevention pills. Kenya introduced the injection earlier this year but has struggled to keep up with demand after the initial doses were distributed.

In February, Kenya received 21,000 starter doses for the first phase of the programme covering 15 counties. The drug was made available at 158 health facilities, but the limited stock quickly proved insufficient as more people sought access.

The National Aids and STI Control Programme (Nascop) had confirmed that additional doses were expected through Global Fund support, although the country was still waiting for part of the promised supply.

“The main challenge is inadequate supply of the originator product; about 12,000 further Global Fund-supported doses are still awaited,” Nascop CEO Dr Andrew Mulwa said in an earlier interview.

The entry of generic manufacturers is expected to widen the supply of the injection while bringing down its cost, creating an opportunity for countries facing shortages to extend access to more people.

The Global Fund, working with its partners, is targeting at least three million people for lenacapavir access by the end of 2028. By November, more than 189,000 people across 10 countries that began the rollout early had received their first dose.

“The arrival of generic lenacapavir is a breakthrough in our efforts to prevent new HIV infections and accelerate progress toward ending Aids,”said Peter Sands, Global Fund executive director.

“By making this powerful prevention tool more affordable and accessible, we have an unprecedented opportunity to reach millions more people at risk of HIV.”

“As supply grows, we will continue working closely with countries and partners to rapidly scale up access and ensure that this lifesaving innovation reaches those who need it most. This is how we bring the goal of ending Aids within reach.”

The organisation said bringing more manufacturers on board would be essential to sustaining the rollout, ensuring that countries can access sufficient quantities as demand continues to grow.

“Expanding the number of quality-assured suppliers, as set out in our joint market shaping approach with our partners, is critical to sustain the lenacapavir rollout and meet growing country demand,” said Hui Yang, head of supply operations at the Global Fund.