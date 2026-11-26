Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki says his administration has expanded the county's healthcare infrastructure by increasing the number of health facilities from 74 to 124 over the past nine years.

Njuki said the county had also recruited an additional 500 healthcare workers and increased the number of specialist doctors from six in 2017 to 16 currently as part of efforts to improve access to medical services.

Speaking in Njuri, Magumoni Ward on November 25, during the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Njuri Dispensary, the governor said his administration had prioritised expanding healthcare infrastructure and strengthening the workforce since taking office in 2017.

He said the county had constructed 50 additional health facilities, bringing the total number of facilities to 124, compared with the 74 that existed when he assumed office.

Njuki further said the county's healthcare workforce had grown from 1,400 employees in 2017 to 1,900 currently, representing an increase of 500 personnel.

The governor said the recruitment drive was aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring residents could access healthcare services closer to their homes.

He also highlighted the growth in specialised medical services, noting that the number of specialist doctors in the county had increased from six to 16 over the same period.

According to Njuki, Chuka County Referral Hospital has expanded its range of specialised services to include oncology, ophthalmology and plastic surgery, among other medical disciplines.

The expansion is part of the county government's efforts to strengthen its referral system and reduce the burden on residents who previously had to travel outside Tharaka-Nithi to seek specialised treatment.

Njuki said his administration was committed to bringing healthcare services closer to communities, particularly in areas where residents face challenges accessing medical facilities.

The governor made the remarks during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Njuri Dispensary, a project expected to improve access to primary healthcare services in Magumoni Ward.

He said he wanted the facility completed before the 2027 General Election, citing the size of the ward and the healthcare needs of its growing population.

Njuki noted that Magumoni was among the largest wards in Tharaka-Nithi County, making additional healthcare infrastructure necessary to improve service delivery.

He said the proposed dispensary was expected to serve approximately 10,000 households, adding that the county government could not overlook the medical needs of such a large population.

The facility is also expected to benefit learners at the neighbouring Njuri Secondary School by providing access to medical services closer to their learning institution.

The governor said establishing healthcare facilities within communities would help reduce the distance residents travel when seeking treatment while improving access to timely medical attention.

The construction of Njuri Dispensary comes as the county government seeks to expand its healthcare network and increase the availability of medical personnel across its facilities.

Beyond healthcare, Njuki also called for improvements to transport infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges that support agricultural activities in the county.

During the event, he appealed to the chairman of the County Assembly Budget Committee to ensure that the proposed supplementary budget allocates funds for the construction of a bridge at Kathinthiuku.

He disclosed that the bridge would ease transportation challenges affecting coffee farmers, who depend on accessible road networks to move their produce to collection and marketing centres.

The governor argued that improving the bridge would support agricultural activities by making it easier for farmers to transport coffee and access markets.

The appeal places infrastructure development alongside healthcare expansion as part of the county government's priorities, with the administration seeking to improve access to essential services and support economic activities.

Njuki's remarks come as county governments continue to face pressure to demonstrate improvements in healthcare delivery, infrastructure development and access to public services ahead of the 2027 General Election.