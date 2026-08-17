KMPDU condemns arrest of Uganda medical interns protesting delayed deployment
KMPDU said medical interns play an essential role in healthcare delivery across East Africa and should not be punished for raising legitimate labour concerns.
KMPDU said medical interns play an essential role in healthcare delivery across East Africa and should not be punished for raising legitimate labour concerns.
Speaking during a media townhall on Tuesday, Council of Governors CEO Mary Mwiti said the workers’ grievances were expected to be addressed by the end of the week.
PS Oluga said the Taifa Care framework is already reshaping service delivery in the health sector, noting that as of June 8, 2026, 31.39 million Kenyans had registered with the Social Health Authority, with 9.01 million accessing services through the Primary Health Care Fund and 4.4 million through the Social Health Insurance Fund.
In a letter addressed to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Wednesday, the union said Kenya’s healthcare system is not adequately equipped to safely manage such high-risk cases and urged the government to prioritize the welfare of healthcare workers and the public before entering into any related international arrangements.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the union said the incident turned a place of healing into a scene of fear, warning that continued attacks on health facilities threaten the country’s ability to provide lifesaving services during periods of unrest.
County Secretary Joseph Ogutu said the government is deeply concerned by the incident and pledged support for injured healthcare workers, while urging calm and dialogue.
The unions demanded the immediate absorption of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Global Fund, and CHERP staff into permanent and pensionable terms with full back pay by the respective county governments.