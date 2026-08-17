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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Healthcare workers

Nurses union raises alarm over plans to host Ebola-exposed foreigners in Kenya
Health and Wellness

Nurses union raises alarm over plans to host Ebola-exposed foreigners in Kenya

In a letter addressed to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Wednesday, the union said Kenya’s healthcare system is not adequately equipped to safely manage such high-risk cases and urged the government to prioritize the welfare of healthcare workers and the public before entering into any related international arrangements.

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