The Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) has crossed 12,000 confirmed infections, with nearly 5,904 people reported dead, as armed conflict, late detection and struggling health facilities continue to hamper efforts to contain the deadly virus.

Figures released by the government on Thursday showed that confirmed infections had climbed to 12,021, placing the outbreak among the largest and deadliest Ebola epidemics ever recorded.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus, was declared in mid-May in Ituri Province in northeastern DR Congo. Since then, the disease has spread to eight of the country's 26 provinces, raising fears over the growing difficulty of containing infections across affected regions.

Health authorities and emergency responders are facing several challenges, including insecurity, delays in identifying infected people and overstretched medical facilities, all of which have complicated efforts to stop further transmission.

The situation has been made more difficult by the nature of the virus responsible for the outbreak. The Bundibugyo strain has no approved vaccine or treatment, leaving health teams with limited medical options as they work to manage infections and prevent further deaths.

The latest figures make the epidemic the second-largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak on record, behind the 2014–2016 West African outbreak, which recorded more than 28,600 infections and over 11,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, data released earlier this month by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed gaps in the country's efforts to identify and track new infections.

According to the agency's findings, only 15 per cent of newly reported cases had been linked to contacts already known to health authorities.

The low proportion suggests that a large number of transmission chains remain unidentified, making it difficult for health teams to establish how people are contracting the virus and where new infections are emerging.

Contact tracing is a key part of Ebola control, as it enables health workers to identify people who may have come into contact with infected individuals, monitor them for symptoms and arrange early isolation if they become ill.

However, with most new infections not connected to previously identified contacts, responders face difficulties determining who may have been exposed and interrupting the spread before more people become infected.

The official death toll has also come under scrutiny, with an analysis of satellite images raising concerns that the actual number of fatalities could be higher than government figures indicate.

The analysis pointed to a possible undercount of deaths in two of the areas worst affected by the epidemic, suggesting that the reported figures may not capture the full impact of the outbreak on local communities.

These concerns come as health responders continue to encounter difficulties reaching affected populations, particularly in areas where insecurity limits access and weak health services make emergency operations harder to sustain.

The spread across eight provinces has further complicated the response, requiring health teams to contend with infections in different locations while dealing with gaps in surveillance and contact tracing.

With confirmed cases now standing at 12,021 and deaths approaching 5,904, DR Congo faces a major challenge in bringing the epidemic under control.

The absence of approved vaccines and treatments for the Bundibugyo strain adds to the difficulties, while the high number of infections not linked to known contacts points to continued gaps in identifying and monitoring transmission.

The success of containment efforts will depend on the ability of health authorities to detect infections earlier, improve contact tracing, reach affected communities and overcome security and health service challenges that have continued to fuel the outbreak.