Kenya has begun a new two-year leadership term on the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Governing Board, with Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale pledging to prioritise local production of medical supplies, cross-border health security and access to quality primary healthcare across the continent.

Duale announced the development after attending the 16th Ordinary Meeting of the Africa CDC Governing Board at the agency's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 22, 2026.

The meeting, convened under the leadership of Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya, brought together eight health ministers from Cameroon, Gabon, The Gambia, Kenya, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zimbabwe to discuss the agency's priorities and leadership for the next two years.

During the meeting, Uganda's Health Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, was unanimously elected Chair of the Governing Board, while Namibia's Health Minister, Dr Esperance Luvindao, was elected Vice-Chair.

The incoming leadership also received the outgoing board's 2024–2026 report, which outlined achievements made during the previous term and identified outstanding priorities requiring further attention.

In a statement shared following the meeting, Duale said Kenya would use its position on the continental health body's governing board to advance strategic healthcare priorities, particularly strengthening Africa's capacity to manufacture essential medical products.

Africa’s Health Ministers during the 16th Ordinary Meeting of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Governing Board at the agency's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 22, 2026. — MoH

"Kenya will use its position on the board to advance local production of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, strengthen cross-border health security and promote equitable access to quality primary healthcare across the continent," Duale said.

Local production of medical and pharmaceutical supplies remains an important priority for African countries seeking to reduce dependence on imported medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and other essential healthcare products.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global medical supply chains, with several African countries experiencing difficulties accessing vaccines, protective equipment and other critical medical commodities.

Kenya's participation in the governing board is expected to provide an opportunity to contribute to continental discussions on strengthening pharmaceutical manufacturing, improving access to essential medicines and building more resilient healthcare systems.

Cross-border health security is another priority, particularly as infectious diseases can spread across national boundaries through human movement, trade and regional interactions.

Cooperation between African countries is therefore central to improving disease surveillance, sharing public health information, coordinating emergency responses and strengthening preparedness against potential outbreaks.

The Africa CDC Governing Board provides strategic direction and oversight to the continental health agency, including approving its annual budgets and determining public health priorities.

Its responsibilities include guiding the institution's work in disease prevention, detection and response while supporting member states in strengthening their national public health systems.

The board also plays a role in ensuring that Africa CDC's programmes remain aligned with the continent's broader health security objectives and the needs of its member states.

Duale attended the high-level meeting alongside Kenya's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Galma Boru.

Other health ministers who attended included Cameroon's Manaouda Mombeshora, Gabon's Elsa Joséphine N'kana, The Gambia's Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, Sierra Leone's Austin Demby and Zimbabwe's Douglas Mombeshora.

Their participation reflected the involvement of member states in shaping the agency's leadership and determining priorities for continental health cooperation.

The new two-year leadership term comes as African countries continue to strengthen regional partnerships aimed at addressing public health emergencies, improving healthcare delivery and reducing inequalities in access to essential medical services.

Kenya's priorities on the board are expected to focus on strengthening domestic pharmaceutical capacity, improving regional coordination in responding to disease outbreaks, and promoting more accessible primary healthcare services.

The 16th Ordinary Meeting marked the beginning of the new governing board's leadership period, with the incoming members taking over strategic oversight responsibilities from the outgoing leadership.