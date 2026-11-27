Residents of Busia County are set to benefit from improved maternal healthcare services following the upgrade of two health facilities valued at a combined Sh85 million, alongside plans for a free medical camp targeting communities in the area.

Nasewa Health Centre and Rumbiye Dispensary received upgraded maternity healthcare infrastructure in an investment aimed at improving access to maternal and other essential health services.

The facilities, which cost Sh50 million and Sh35 million respectively, were officially handed over on Friday, November 27, 2026, by Safaricom Greater Western General Manager Gunilla Ouko, alongside Busia Governor Paul Otuoma and other leaders.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma and Safaricom's Gunilla Ouko unveil a plaque marking the handover of the renovated and equipped Maternal, Newborn and Child Health unit at Rumbiye Dispensary on November 27, 2026. — HANDOUT

Speaking during the handover, Ouko said the investments reflect Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundation's commitment to supporting communities through healthcare infrastructure and other social programmes funded through the business.

“I'm really proud of Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundation and what we do for the community. I want you to know that the airtime, the bundle you buy, we take it out a little bit, we build schools, we build hospitals. Today we have put 50 million in this facility,” she said.

Ouko encouraged women to use the upgraded facilities to access safe maternity services, noting that the Foundation continues to invest in healthcare infrastructure and free medical camps to bring essential services closer to communities.

The handovers come ahead of a free medical camp scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Budalangi Primary School in Budalangi. Residents will receive medical consultations, treatment and medicines at no cost.

Ouko urged residents to turn up for the exercise and take advantage of the services, particularly those who face challenges accessing healthcare due to long distances.

Governor Otuoma said the upgraded facilities would serve a significant population, pointing to the presence of an industrial complex in the area and the growing number of people working there.

“This is our industrial complex. It has many workers and will continue to have many workers. A hospital like this, which has been built here, can serve many people,” he said.

The Governor thanked M-Pesa Foundation for supporting the projects, adding that the county was also working to increase the number of residents enrolled under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Otuoma said Busia had approximately one million workers, but estimated that only about half were registered under the health insurance scheme.

“At the moment, it is around 50 per cent, meaning there are still many who have not signed up,” he said, adding, “If they sign up, it will help us because the SHA reimbursements can also help us improve the running of hospitals like these.”

He urged residents to embrace health insurance as a way of preparing for unexpected medical expenses, noting that illness could strike without warning and place a financial burden on families.

“Diseases bring a lot of harm to our people because you cannot know when they will come. You may end up using the little resources you have. But if you have signed up, it is like insurance; it can help you in times of trouble,” he said.

The upgraded facilities at Nasewa Health Centre and Rumbiye Dispensary, together with the planned medical camp, are expected to improve access to healthcare services for residents in Busia County.