The Social Health Authority (SHA) has disbursed Sh8.7 billion to more than 8,200 healthcare facilities across the country in its latest payment round, providing hospitals with funds to meet operational costs, restock medical supplies and maintain uninterrupted services.

The November 2026 payout, announced on Thursday by SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi, covers payments under the Primary Health Care Fund (PHCF) and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

The Primary Health Care Fund received the largest allocation of Sh7.82 billion, which was distributed to 7,975 healthcare facilities across the country.

Another Sh874.8 million was paid to 233 facilities under the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund, bringing the total number of beneficiary facilities to 8,208.

SHA said the latest disbursement was aimed at strengthening the financial capacity of healthcare providers, enabling them to continue offering essential services while meeting their day-to-day needs.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) has injected KES 8.7 billion into Kenya's healthcare economy, supporting healthcare providers to sustain operations, replenish medical supplies and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential health services to Kenyans," the authority said.

The payments come as the government continues rolling out the Social Health Insurance framework, which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in October 2024 as part of changes to the country's health financing system.

Under the new arrangement, the Primary Health Care Fund supports access to essential medical services at primary-level health facilities, while the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund caters for emergency cases, chronic conditions and critical illnesses.

SHA said it had made the November payment lists for both funds available on its website, allowing healthcare providers to check the facilities that received payments and access details of the disbursements.

The authority further announced that the payment list for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) would be released on November 27, 2026.

SHIF finances specialised and other healthcare services under the new health financing framework, complementing the other two funds in supporting the delivery of medical care.

Healthcare providers seeking clarification or additional information regarding the November payments have been directed to contact SHA's treasury department through [email protected].

The latest release is expected to help hospitals and other healthcare facilities cover running expenses, replenish essential medical stocks and sustain service delivery to millions of Kenyans enrolled in the new health system.