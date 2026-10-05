SHA contracts for county health facilities extended to October 14, 2026
The government said the extension would ensure continuity of services and claims while facilities complete the new contracting requirements.
The government said the extension would ensure continuity of services and claims while facilities complete the new contracting requirements.
Oluga said the shift meant Kenya could no longer depend on appeals to wealthy countries to fund programmes targeting diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.
The Principal Secretary said greater investment in research and locally driven innovation was necessary to strengthen Kenya’s health security and reduce reliance on solutions developed outside the country.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Kang'ata said witnessing how sickness affected his own family while growing up inspired him to find a sustainable way of protecting poor households from catastrophic healthcare costs.
The package would cover antenatal care, delivery services, Caesarean sections, newborn care, immunisation, nutritional support and postnatal care for all registered beneficiaries, including those unable to consistently remit SHIF contributions.
Senior mental health expert Dr. Lukoye Atwoli told the World Health Summit Regional Meeting in Nairobi that African health systems face unprecedented strain from funding cuts, climate shocks and supply chain fragility, urging enforceable commitments.
Health CS Aden Duale said the private sector is central to Kenya’s health reforms and Universal Health Coverage, citing SHA disbursements of Sh137.4 billion. He also warned against malpractice and outlined financing, supply chain and digital reforms.