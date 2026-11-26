Access to routine HIV care is becoming increasingly costly for patients in public hospitals, with some now paying up to Sh2,000 for laboratory investigations that were previously free, while others face shorter supplies of antiretroviral drugs, forcing them to make more frequent hospital visits.

Nelson Otuoma, chief executive of the National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV-Aids in Kenya (Nephak), said the introduction of fees and reduced drug dispensing have placed an additional burden on people who require lifelong treatment.

He said some patients were being charged between Sh500 and Sh2,000 for tests, including viral load monitoring, following disruptions in health financing after the US suspended funding last year.

“Last year, fees were introduced between Sh500 to Sh2,000 for tests that were done for free previously. And we also know that this year, starting around April, they started rationing certain molecules, regimens of ARVs,” he said at a forum organised by the non-profit Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF).

Otuoma said the changes had also affected the amount of medication patients receive at a time, with some health facilities shifting from dispensing drugs for four to six months to supplies lasting only a week or a month.

The shorter dispensing periods mean patients have to return to hospitals more often, increasing transport expenses and disrupting their daily activities, including work.

“For a person on a lifelong treatment, that is not just an inconvenience. It is an extra trip and extra fare and extra day of work,” he said.

The concerns come amid growing questions over the extent to which the Social Health Authority (SHA) is cushioning patients against the cost of essential HIV care.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga also raised concerns over the charges last week, although governors have maintained that SHA does not cover the tests.

Otuoma said the current arrangements were inadequate to protect patients from out-of-pocket expenses, despite HIV testing and follow-up investigations appearing on SHA's outpatient tariff.

The coverage, however, is limited to public hospitals and faith-based or private facilities that submit reports through the health information system.

He called for dependable coverage of HIV tests, laboratory examinations and diagnostic services to prevent patients from bearing the cost of services needed to monitor their health and treatment.

Relief could come from a new five-year health cooperation agreement between Kenya and the US, which provides for approximately $1.6 billion (Sh208 billion) in support over the next five years.

The National Treasury has already received the first Sh5.9 billion ($45.69 million) payment under the agreement, with Sh5.21 billion ($40 million) earmarked for HIV programmes.

Other allocations will go towards tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, polio and global health security. The funding is also expected to support healthcare delivery, medicine procurement and storage, non-governmental organisations and the expansion of digital health systems.

According to the 2026 estimates by the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), Kenya has approximately 1.48 million people living with HIV.

The country recorded 13,936 new infections and 19,434 Aids-related deaths in 2025. Despite a decline in new infections, deaths associated with Aids-related illnesses remain a major concern