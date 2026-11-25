Kenya's rollout of a new HIV prevention injection is revealing a sharp difference in how men and women are accessing preventive care, with women making up 75 per cent of all recipients while men remain far behind.

Government statistics show that three-quarters of those who have received Lenacapavir (Len) since its introduction in February are women, raising questions about the low participation of men in a programme offering protection against HIV for six months with a single injection.

The drug provides an alternative to daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), allowing users to maintain protection without taking medication every day, including when engaging in sex without condoms.

National Aids and STI Control Programme (Nascop) head Dr Andrew Mulwa said the response to the new drug had been encouraging, although the country was yet to secure enough doses to meet the growing demand.

Kenya's initial allocation from the Global Fund stood at approximately 21,000 initiation doses, intended to support the first stage of implementation in 15 counties through 158 health facilities.

Between February and July, a total of 14,446 initiation doses were administered. The programme recorded its strongest uptake in April, but numbers subsequently fell as facilities experienced shortages, with stockouts beginning to emerge from that month.

“The main challenge is inadequate supply of the originator product; about 12,000 further Global Fund-supported doses are still awaited,” Dr Mulwa said.

To address the supply challenges and improve affordability, efforts are underway to introduce generic versions of the injection. The Global Fund has already approved generic manufacturers, opening the way for cheaper alternatives in countries covered by the voluntary licensing arrangement.

Dr Mulwa said an agreement involving Unitaid, Wits RHI and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (Chai) would bring down the annual cost of the generic drug to US$40 (Sh5,201) per person in 120 low- and middle-income countries, Kenya included.

“Under an agreement with Unitaid, Wits RHI and Clinton Health Access Initiative (Chai), the generic will cost US$40 (Sh5,201) per person per year in the 120 low- and middle-income countries covered by Gilead’s voluntary licence, including Kenya. First supplies are expected before the end of 2026, with wider availability in 2027,” Mulwa said.

The programme has also established that the injection is attracting a new category of people into HIV prevention, rather than simply replacing existing prevention methods.

Nearly 90 per cent of those who received Len between February and July had never used oral PrEP, suggesting that the longer-lasting option is reaching individuals who had previously not enrolled in HIV prevention services.

“This tells us LEN is bringing new people into HIV prevention, not simply moving existing oral PrEP users,” Dr Mulwa said.

However, the difference in uptake between men and women presents another challenge for health officials, who must establish why fewer men are coming forward for the injection and how to make prevention services more acceptable and accessible to them.

Adolescents are also missing out on the programme despite their vulnerability to new HIV infections.

Girls aged between 15 and 19 account for three in every 10 new HIV infections in Kenya, yet only about 500 teenagers in this age bracket had received Lenacapavir.

Dr Mulwa said more young people needed to be reached, particularly those aged 15 to 19, who remain poorly represented in the rollout.

He further noted that the number of teenagers recorded as recipients might not capture the actual demand, since some who sought the injection were turned away when facilities exhausted their supplies.

Clinical trials conducted in Uganda and South Africa have shown that Lenacapavir offers nearly 100 per cent protection against HIV when administered twice a year, making it one of the most effective prevention options available.

The World Health Organisation recommended the drug as an additional HIV prevention choice in 2025, citing its potential to address the challenges associated with daily medication by providing six months of protection through one injection.

The rollout is taking place against the backdrop of a substantial HIV burden in Kenya, where women continue to account for more new infections than men.

Estimates for 2026 released by the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) put the number of people living with HIV in the country at approximately 1.48 million.

Kenya recorded 13,936 new infections in 2025, including 9,044 among women and 4,891 among men.

Last week, NSDCC chief executive Douglas Bosire warned that the cost of keeping people living with HIV on treatment remained a major financial burden, calling for stronger prevention measures to reduce the number of new cases.

He said annual treatment costs range between Sh15,000 and Sh20,000 per person, bringing the country's total expenditure to between Sh20 billion and Sh25 billion.

Bosire said Kenya was targeting the elimination of new HIV infections by 2030, while maintaining treatment for those already living with the virus.

“Our desire is that by 2030, we will have zero new HIV infections. We are not saying that by 2030 we will not have people living with HIV. There will still be more than one million Kenyans living with HIV because we have succeeded in keeping people on treatment,” Bosire said.