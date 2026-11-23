Samoa is strengthening its efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through a coordinated approach involving human health, animal health and environmental protection, as concerns grow over the effectiveness of medicines used to treat infections.

The Pacific island nation is expanding surveillance, improving antimicrobial prescribing guidelines and strengthening collaboration between government institutions to address the growing threat posed by bacteria and other microorganisms that no longer respond to available medicines.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites evolve and become resistant to medicines designed to eliminate them, including antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitic drugs.

According to a World Health Organization update on Monday, antimicrobial resistance is making infections that were once easily treatable more difficult to manage, increasing the risk of prolonged treatment, longer hospital stays and severe illness.

Eric Tuia, Principal Public Health Laboratory Officer and Acting Assistant Chief Executive Officer of the Health Security and Disease Surveillance Division at Samoa's Ministry of Health, said the challenge was becoming a significant concern both locally and internationally.

“Antimicrobial resistance is a concern not just in Samoa but in the world as well. When bacteria becomes resistant to medication, it becomes harder to try and treat patients,” Tuia said.

The country's response is anchored in the One Health approach, which recognises the connection between human, animal and environmental health.

Dr Wendy Snowdon, WHO Representative for Samoa, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau, said antimicrobial resistance could not be addressed through the health sector alone because resistant organisms could spread between people, animals and the environment.

“Antimicrobial resistance is a really classic example of One Health in action. Antimicrobials are commonly used in both animal and human health, and resistant organisms can spread through the environment as well, such as through soil and water,” she said.

The Ministry of Health has established an antimicrobial resistance committee and incorporated AMR into the country's National Notifiable Disease List to strengthen detection and monitoring.

Laboratories remain central to the process, identifying resistant bacteria and providing information to guide the country's response.

Tuia said laboratory findings were particularly important in identifying infections that no longer responded to conventional treatment.

“Whenever the laboratory flags AMR or a bacteria which has resistance, that is one of the biggest concerns. Everything starts with the laboratory and they're monitoring from their end in terms of resistance and bacteria that are picked up,” he said.

The World Health Organization is supporting the Ministry of Health in reviewing and updating antimicrobial guidelines for clinicians.

The guidelines are intended to improve prescribing practices across public and private healthcare facilities, ensuring medicines are used appropriately and effectively.

“These guidelines are for use in the Ministry of Health and the private healthcare sector here around how to prescribe appropriately and improve the effective use of these antimicrobial agents,” Dr Snowdon said.

Samoa is also strengthening controls on antibiotic use in livestock through its Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The ministry manages antibiotics used for livestock through its Animal Health Services, while imported veterinary antibiotics require biosecurity permits.

In September 2026, the ministry launched the second edition of its animal treatment guidelines, developed through the Combat AMR project in collaboration with the University of Melbourne.

The guidelines provide animal health officers with instructions on appropriate antibiotic selection, dosage and treatment options.

Samuela Vi, Principal Animal Health Officer at the ministry, said the guidelines were designed to support responsible antibiotic use when treating livestock.

“The guideline tells you the right dose to use, and also it gives you your first choice, second choice, and the third choice of the antibiotic to use on any issues that we attend to,” Vi explained.

Farmers are also advised on withholding periods, which determine how long animal products must remain out of the food chain after antibiotic treatment.

Additionally, the ministry plans to conduct antimicrobial resistance surveillance, including sampling river water to investigate resistance and identify possible links between livestock, waterways and surrounding communities.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is supporting Samoa's animal health, food safety and antimicrobial resistance control programmes through a Pandemic Fund grant.

FAO Pandemic Fund Coordinator in Samoa Luuk Schoonman said cooperation between institutions was essential, particularly given the country's limited resources.

“There are limited resources in Samoa. It's good to use these resources in the best way through intersectoral collaboration. When we work together, we can be much stronger,” he said.

The efforts come as Samoa joins other countries in marking World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week 2026, observed from November 18 to 24 under the theme One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR Now.

The campaign calls on governments, healthcare professionals, veterinarians, farmers, researchers and communities to take collective action against antimicrobial resistance.

Tuia urged members of the public to follow medical instructions when using antibiotics, avoid taking leftover medicines and check expiry dates before using prescribed drugs.

“Take our antibiotics based on the instructions which are given,” he advised.

He further cautioned against using antibiotics without professional medical guidance.

“Do not use any antibiotics that have not been advised by your doctor or clinician to use,” he added.

Samoa's strategy highlights the importance of coordinated action across healthcare facilities, livestock production, food systems and environmental monitoring to preserve the effectiveness of medicines for future generations.