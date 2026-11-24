President William Ruto has raised alarm over persistent maternal and neonatal deaths in Kenya, revealing that nine mothers died during childbirth on November 23, while 535 babies died during the month.

Ruto said maternal mortality had declined from 355 to 283 deaths per 100,000 live births but warned that the country remained far from the internationally accepted target of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Speaking during Joyful Women’s 17th anniversary celebrations at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, the President said the government was monitoring maternal and child deaths daily in collaboration with county governments to establish the causes and identify gaps in maternity services.

“These are statistics I wait for every evening, sometimes until 11pm because they are a major source of concern, and we must work together to address the challenge,” he said.

Members of the Joyful Women Organization in State House, Nairobi, during its 17th anniversary celebrations on November 24, 2026. — PCS

Ruto disclosed that nine mothers died on November 23, with two deaths recorded at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, two at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital and one each at Bondo County Referral Hospital, Busia County Hospital, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kericho District Hospital and Msambweni County Referral Hospital.

He said 355 mothers delivered without complications on the same day, but the nine deaths raised questions about the quality of care and preparedness of health facilities.

“Every day, we ask ourselves how and why we lost a mother. We must get an explanation because this is a challenge we must address,” he said.

The President also reported that 535 babies had died during the month, describing the figure as too high and urging county governments and hospital managers to take responsibility for improving maternity and newborn care.

He said the government had identified inadequate medical equipment as one of the challenges contributing to maternal and neonatal deaths, prompting the distribution of equipment worth Sh1.5 billion to 638 health facilities across 26 counties.

The programme was developed following consultations and research with partners, including the Buffett Foundation, and targets facilities with high numbers of maternal and child deaths.

Ruto said the government was also introducing measures to ensure that every maternal death was investigated, with the medical history and circumstances established to prevent similar incidents.

“If there was an error, we must ensure it is not repeated. If there were shortcomings, we must identify them and address them,” he said.

He called for closer cooperation between national and county governments, saying mothers must be protected during childbirth and supported to deliver safely.

“Maternal and neonatal deaths are a challenge we must confront as a country,” he said.