Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lauded President William Ruto for opening State House to ordinary Kenyans, arguing that the move has broken longstanding barriers that made the presidential residence largely accessible to political leaders, wealthy individuals and prominent figures.

Speaking during the Joyful Women Organization's 17th anniversary celebrations at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, November 24, Kindiki said the change reflected the government's push to promote equality, economic inclusion and greater access to national leadership by citizens from different backgrounds.

He noted that State House had for years been viewed as a preserve of the politically influential, senior government officials, wealthy businesspeople and foreign dignitaries, with ordinary citizens rarely afforded the opportunity to visit the institution and interact with the President.

Kindiki said the current administration had sought to change that perception by welcoming people from different walks of life, including women running small businesses, mechanics, security guards and farmers.

He linked the move to the government's broader commitment to narrowing economic inequalities and improving opportunities for Kenyans who have traditionally had limited access to financial resources.

“Four years and three months ago, you assumed office as President of our Republic. Part of the agenda on which we were elected was the agenda to bring inclusion and to bring equity and to reduce the gap between those who can access credit, those who have money, and those who have less money,” Kindiki said.

Members of the Joyful Women Organization in State House, Nairobi, during its 17th anniversary celebrations on November 24, 2026. — PCS

The Deputy President argued that addressing economic disparities was central to Kenya's ambition of attaining developed-country status within a generation, saying the gap between those with financial resources and those struggling economically remained a major hurdle.

“The only barrier between our nation and its desire to move from the third world status to the first world status within a generation,” he said.

Kindiki maintained that efforts to widen economic opportunities would ensure that the benefits of growth were not concentrated among a small section of the population but reached more Kenyans.

He also praised First Lady Rachel Ruto for her longstanding role in championing women's economic empowerment, particularly among rural women and those running small-scale enterprises.

According to Kindiki, Rachel began championing equality and improving women's livelihoods 17 years ago, long before the current administration came into office, crediting her efforts with helping women at the grassroots level improve their incomes, build independence and contribute to their communities.

He further contrasted the previous perception of State House with what he described as the changes under Ruto, saying ordinary women from rural communities had previously faced difficulties accessing the presidential residence to raise development concerns.

“In the past, it was very difficult for ordinary women from rural areas to come here and spend an entire day with their President discussing their development issues. Is that not true?” he said.

Kindiki described State House as having previously been associated with powerful individuals, senior political leaders, corporate figures and foreign presidents, saying the current administration had made efforts to widen representation.

“In the past, State House was an exclusive place reserved for the powerful, Cabinet ministers, wealthy individuals, leaders of major corporations and foreign presidents.

“But today, under William Ruto's administration, there is no category of Kenyan society that has not been represented at State House.

“Market women have visited State House. Security guards have visited State House. Mechanics have visited State House. Farmers have visited State House,” Kindiki said.

The anniversary celebrations brought together members of the Joyful Women Organization, which has spent 17 years advancing women's economic empowerment through community-based programmes and initiatives.

Kindiki congratulated Ruto for promoting what he described as a more inclusive approach to leadership and acknowledged Rachel's contribution to the organisation's journey, saying her work had helped advance economic opportunities and improve livelihoods among grassroots women.