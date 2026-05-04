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UNDP report warns debt servicing cuts social spending, hitting women hardest
A new report warns of millions of job losses, declining incomes, and worsening health outcomes, as governments cut social spending to meet debt obligations.
A new report warns of millions of job losses, declining incomes, and worsening health outcomes, as governments cut social spending to meet debt obligations.
Kenya is replacing monthly paper reports with a digital system requiring all health facilities to report and audit maternal and newborn deaths within tight timelines, aiming to cut preventable deaths.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the committee is central to saving lives and improving maternal and newborn health outcomes nationwide.
The President said the country must urgently reverse rising maternal and newborn deaths through better data, faster emergency response, and improved frontline care.