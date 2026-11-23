Early and efficient detection of potential Ebola cases is central to Kenya’s efforts to prevent a fresh outbreak, as Germany steps up support for laboratory testing in high-risk areas across the country.

The German Embassy in Nairobi is working with the German development agency GIZ, the German Epidemic Preparedness Team (SEEG) and the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) to strengthen decentralised laboratory diagnostic services.

The initiative comes weeks after Kenya contained an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus disease, which left two people dead and raised concerns about the country's preparedness to respond to imported infections.

In an X update on Monday, the embassy said the support would focus on equipping provincial laboratories, supplying diagnostic reagents and training laboratory personnel to detect Ebola and other infectious diseases.

“Ebola diagnostics requires specialized laboratory equipment, well trained personal and strict biosafety procedures,” the embassy said in a statement.

It added that strengthening testing capacity outside major central laboratories was particularly important in countries with large geographical distances, where transporting samples over long distances could delay diagnosis and response.

The initiative is also expected to improve Kenya’s ability to detect diseases such as dengue and Mpox, allowing the equipment and expertise provided to serve a broader public health purpose.

“By combining equipment provision with technical training, the cooperation aims to strengthen sustainable laboratory capacities within Kenya's public health system,” the embassy disclosed.

Kenya confirmed its first case of Bundibugyo virus disease on October 6, 2026, after an infected traveller arrived in Nairobi from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through Uganda.

The patient, who had travelled by road from the DRC to Uganda before flying to Nairobi on October 3, was admitted to hospital but later died.

Eight additional cases were subsequently confirmed, involving four family members and four healthcare workers who had attended to the initial patient.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Kenya recorded nine confirmed cases and two deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 22.2 per cent. All seven surviving patients recovered, with the last discharged on November 11.

No new infections have been confirmed since October 19, and health authorities reported no evidence of transmission beyond the initial cluster.

All 118 contacts who were placed under monitoring in Kenya completed the mandatory 21-day follow-up period. The country began a 42-day countdown towards declaring the outbreak over on November 12, with the declaration expected around December 23 if no further cases are detected.

Despite the progress, the risk of imported infections remains a concern because the virus continues to circulate in the region.

The WHO reported that the DRC had recorded 11,376 confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease cases and 5,568 deaths as of November 17, highlighting the continuing threat posed by the outbreak.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in some cases, internal and external bleeding.

The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person who is showing symptoms, or with contaminated materials. It can also spread through contact with the bodies of people who have died from the disease.

Early identification allows suspected patients to be isolated, samples to be tested and contacts to be traced before further transmission occurs.

The WHO has repeatedly emphasised the importance of surveillance, laboratory capacity and rapid response in containing outbreaks, particularly in areas bordering countries experiencing active transmission.

Kenya's latest partnership with Germany is intended to strengthen those systems beyond the country's main testing facilities.

By expanding diagnostic capacity to provincial laboratories, the programme could reduce delays in confirming suspected infections and improve the ability of health authorities to respond to multiple disease threats.