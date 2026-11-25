Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has announced a two-phase plan to clear outstanding staff deductions and pension-related payments, urging employees who staged protests over their welfare to return to work as negotiations with union officials continue.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Joel Lessan said the hospital would make the first payment on Friday, November 27, 2026, followed by a second instalment on December 8, as management works to resolve the dispute.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, KNH acknowledged employees' concerns over salary deductions that have not been forwarded to the relevant institutions, difficulties accessing pension benefits and interest accumulated on unpaid amounts.

The hospital said it was taking steps to address the grievances through phased payments and continued discussions with workers' representatives.

“While recognizing the challenges surrounding these matters, Management is taking steps to address them, including settling outstanding dues in phases,” the statement said.

Lessan said management had opened talks with union representatives, with the first meeting held on Tuesday, November 24. A second meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, to review the outstanding concerns and agree on a way forward.

The hospital further maintained that employees remained central to its operations and that their welfare, career development and financial security were among management's priorities.

“Management also recognizes its responsibility to provide a supportive working environment where employees feel valued, heard, and cared for,” the statement added.

KNH appealed to the striking workers to resume their duties, saying continued engagement and cooperation would help resolve the standoff.

The latest appeal follows demonstrations by hospital staff outside the facility on Tuesday, November 24, over delayed and partial salary payments, unremitted pension contributions, insurance premiums and loan deductions.

During the protests, employees raised concerns that deductions made from their salaries had not been forwarded to banks, savings and credit cooperative organisations (SACCOs), pension schemes and insurance providers.

They warned that the delays had exposed them to loan defaults, additional financial penalties and the risk of losing access to medical cover despite the deductions being made from their earnings.

The dispute has also drawn the attention of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), which issued management with a 72-hour ultimatum to address the workers' grievances.