British actor Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the latest star to take on the iconic role of secret agent James Bond in the franchise's upcoming 26th film.

Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig, joining a long list of actors who have portrayed the legendary British spy since the franchise began in 1962.

The new film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on Dune, with production led by Amy Pascal and David Heyman under Amazon MGM Studios.

Reacting to the announcement, Pattinson said: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy [Pascal], David [Heyman], Tanya [Lapointe], and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

The upcoming film will be the first Bond adventure since Amazon MGM Studios took over creative control from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in 2025.

The franchise dates back to 1962, when Sean Connery starred in Dr. No. The most recent instalment, No Time to Die, was released in 2021, marking the end of Craig's five-film run as 007.