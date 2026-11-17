The 2023 Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Treaty has officially entered into force, paving the way for deeper regional cooperation among member states on peace and security, drought resilience and economic integration.

The development, announced during IGAD's 40th anniversary year on Monday, is expected to strengthen joint responses to cross-border conflicts and climate-related crises while creating opportunities for people to work and trade across the region.

IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu said the Treaty would provide a stronger foundation for member states to address challenges that affect communities across national borders.

“When conflict spills across our borders or drought takes away a family’s livelihood, our ability to act together matters,” Gebeyehu said.

“The journey from commitment to action has begun. Let us make the promise of this Treaty felt in the lives of our people,” he added.

The Treaty strengthens regional cooperation by providing a new legal, institutional and operational framework for member states to work together on shared development and security priorities.

It also seeks to improve the region's ability to protect livelihoods, respond to emergencies that cross borders and expand economic opportunities through closer integration.

Gebeyehu thanked Heads of State and Government, the Council of Ministers and parliamentarians for their leadership in advancing the agreement.

He also commended member states that had ratified the Treaty and urged those yet to complete the process to deposit their instruments of ratification with the IGAD Executive Secretary.

IGAD was established in 1986, initially to coordinate regional efforts to address drought, desertification and food insecurity. Its mandate was expanded in 1996 to cover peace, security, development and regional cooperation.

The new Treaty was adopted on June 12, 2023, during the 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Djibouti. It replaces the 1996 Agreement Establishing IGAD, giving the organisation a strengthened legal and institutional framework.

Under Article 59, the Treaty was required to receive ratification from at least two-thirds of IGAD's seven member states before taking effect, with the 60-day period beginning after the instruments were deposited with the Executive Secretary.

At its 74th Extraordinary Session in Djibouti on September 15, 2026, the Council of Ministers confirmed that five countries had met the requirement: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan. Sudan and Uganda were yet to complete the process.

The Treaty also provides for cooperation in areas including trade and investment, free movement of people, labour, goods and services, education, health, agriculture, food security and environmental protection.

With the new agreement taking effect, the 1996 Agreement ceases to have legal force, while existing IGAD institutions and decisions will continue, subject to alignment with the new framework.