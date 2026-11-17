On November 17, 1869, the Suez Canal was officially opened in Egypt, marking a major milestone in global maritime history by creating a direct shipping route between Europe and Asia.

The 193.3-kilometre artificial waterway connects the Mediterranean Sea at Port Said to the Red Sea near the city of Suez, cutting through the Isthmus of Suez and separating mainland Africa from Asia.

Before its construction, ships travelling between Europe and Asia had to navigate around the southern tip of Africa through the Cape of Good Hope, a longer and more expensive journey.

The canal significantly shortened shipping distances, reduced travel time and lowered transportation costs, making international trade more efficient.

The project was spearheaded by French diplomat Ferdinand de Lesseps, who established the Suez Canal Company in 1858 to oversee its construction.

Work began in April 1859 under the rule of Egyptian leader Sa'id Pasha and continued during the reign of Ismail Pasha, who presided over Egypt when the canal was completed.

Construction took ten years and involved thousands of Egyptian labourers. The canal was officially inaugurated on November 17, 1869, in a ceremony attended by prominent international figures, including Empress Eugénie of France.

Unlike many other waterways, the Suez Canal was designed without locks, allowing ships to move between the Mediterranean and Red Seas through a sea-level passage.

Its strategic importance grew over the years, particularly as global trade expanded and maritime transport became increasingly important to the world economy.

In 1956, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalised the canal, ending the control exercised by the British and French shareholders of the company operating it. The decision triggered the Suez Crisis, during which Britain, France and Israel launched military action against Egypt.

The canal was also closed in 1967 following the outbreak of the Six-Day War and remained inaccessible to international shipping until 1975.

In 2015, Egypt completed a major expansion project that introduced a new parallel section and widened parts of the existing waterway to improve navigation and increase shipping capacity. Further improvements followed in 2016.

Today, the Suez Canal remains one of the world's most important maritime trade routes, providing a critical connection between European, Asian and African markets.

It also serves as a strategic shipping corridor for the movement of petroleum products, natural gas, manufactured goods and other commodities.

Its opening in 1869 fundamentally changed international shipping by reducing the distance between major trading centres and establishing a waterway that continues to play a central role in global commerce more than 150 years later.