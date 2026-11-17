Kenya has entered into a security cooperation agreement with Italy to strengthen intelligence sharing, modernise policing and combat terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking and organised crime.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen signed the agreement in Rome on Monday following bilateral talks with Italy's Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi.

Murkomen said the partnership would provide a framework for security agencies in both countries to exchange intelligence, conduct specialised training, offer technical assistance and adopt modern technology to tackle emerging security threats.

The agreement also covers cooperation in combating terrorism financing, migrant smuggling, cybercrime, illicit drug trafficking and maritime insecurity.

Murkomen said the partnership would respect national sovereignty, constitutional principles, the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

He described Kenya's relationship with Italy as an important partnership in advancing national security and protecting citizens.

During the visit, Murkomen toured the Questura di Roma, where he inspected the police operations and control room to learn how Italian authorities use technology, intelligence and real-time surveillance to coordinate security operations.

He said Kenya was interested in adopting lessons from Italy's policing systems as the government pursues reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency and modernising law enforcement.

The Cabinet Secretary said the engagement would also strengthen cooperation in intelligence-led policing and coordination between security agencies.

He was accompanied by Kenya's Ambassador to Italy, Fredrick Matwang’a, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and other government officials.

The agreement follows similar engagements between Kenya and Israel aimed at improving the country's security capabilities through technology and international cooperation.

Last week, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja led a National Police Service delegation to Israel for the UVID DroneTech Expo 2026, which brought together civil, security and defence stakeholders to explore developments in unmanned systems and drone technology.

On November 11, Kanja and his team visited the MATPA Unit, a specialised combat and tactical unit of the Israel Police, as part of efforts to understand the country's policing capabilities.

The delegation also toured the Israel National Police Academy for discussions on integrating technology into law enforcement training.

Kanja further held bilateral talks with David Katz, Head of the Interpol National Central Bureau at the Israel Police Central Command Office in Jerusalem.

The delegation included General Service Unit Commandant Johana Tonui, National Police Service Headquarters Director of Planning Richard Lesasuiyan, and Ministry of Interior officials William Oduor and Peter Munywoki.