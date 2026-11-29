Police have arrested nine suspects in an operation in Mikindani, Mombasa County, recovering 12 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen, five knives and nine pairs of scissors.

In a statement by the National Police Service on Sunday, the operation was conducted by officers from Mikindani Police Station in collaboration with members of the Community Policing teams as part of efforts to combat crime in the area.

Among those arrested are two suspects wanted in connection with a reported serious assault case, while the others are linked to various offences.

The National Police Service (NPS) said all nine suspects had been escorted to the police station and placed in custody pending further investigations and arraignment in court.

The NPS commended the officers involved in the operation and acknowledged the role played by community members in supporting security efforts.

"The National Police Service commends the officers involved for their efforts and appreciates members of the Community Policing teams for their continued collaboration in enhancing security," the statement read.

The arrests come amid efforts by security agencies to strengthen community policing and address criminal activities through cooperation between law enforcement officers and residents.

The police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the available emergency channels.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to combating crime and safeguarding lives and property, urging the public to continue working with security agencies to improve safety in their neighbourhoods.

The suspects are expected to face court proceedings once investigations are completed.