The government has released 3,221 motorcycles impounded by police over minor offenses, while 644 boda boda riders have secured jobs in the public service following engagements with President William Ruto.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo announced the figures on Saturday during the National Boda Boda Convention in Mombasa, where he outlined progress on commitments made to motorcycle operators.

Of the 644 riders absorbed into public service, 371 have joined the National Police Service, 253 have been recruited into the National Government Administration, and 20 have become National Police Reservists.

Omollo said those recruited into the police service had completed their training and assumed duty, urging boda boda association leaders to share government vacancy announcements with eligible members, particularly for positions such as chiefs, assistant chiefs and police officers.

The release of the motorcycles and employment opportunities follow concerns raised by boda boda leaders during engagements with Ruto at State House and subsequent meetings in Kilifi, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia and Vihiga.

The discussions focused on motorcycles detained by police, alleged harassment of riders, limited employment opportunities and the financial difficulties facing operators.

At the Coast, police have released 471 motorcycles, including 171 in Mombasa, 160 in Kwale and 140 in Kilifi.

Omollo asked association officials to submit registration details of motorcycles still being held over offenses covered by the presidential directive, together with the police stations where they are detained, to allow county police commanders to follow up.

PS Omollo during the meeting with boda boda riders in Mombasa on November 28, 2026 — MINA

He also called for closer cooperation between riders, chiefs, police officers and sub-county security committees to address motorcycle theft and attacks targeting operators.

The PS warned that motorcycle theft could leave riders and their families in financial distress, particularly those who had acquired their machines through loans but continued servicing repayments after losing their source of income.

He urged operators to report threats and theft incidents promptly and encouraged local administrators to resolve complaints before they escalated.

On financial empowerment, Omollo highlighted the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST) as an avenue for riders to build retirement savings despite irregular daily earnings.

He also encouraged operators using motorcycles owned by others to save toward purchasing their own machines.

The PS also acknowledged challenges young people in coastal counties face when applying for national identity cards, including additional vetting procedures and fees.

“We care about all that is happening, and we are making efforts to address the issues affecting the youths,” he said.

He urged those aged 18 and above to apply for identification documents, noting they are necessary to access government services, open bank accounts, register businesses, and participate in elections.

Omollo encouraged applicants to use the Mombasa Huduma Center, saying the government was making efforts to address issues affecting young people.

He also cited ongoing infrastructure investments, expressing confidence that the President's development record would secure him a second term.