The National Police Service (NPS) has announced fresh measures to improve the investigation of gender-based violence (GBV) cases and strengthen support for survivors as Kenya begins the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign against violence targeting women and girls.

The Service says it is expanding its response to physical, sexual, domestic and online abuse, with a focus on ensuring victims receive timely assistance while those responsible face the law.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, the NPS said it was enhancing its investigative capacity, operational systems and survivor-support services to address violence that occurs in homes, workplaces, public spaces and digital platforms.

The announcement coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism campaign running until December 10, International Human Rights Day.

This year's campaign is being conducted under the theme, “UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.”

At the centre of the police response is POLICARE, an integrated one-stop model that brings together essential services for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

Through the programme, survivors can access medical treatment, psychosocial care, forensic services and police investigations at a single facility, reducing the need to move between different institutions when seeking assistance.

The NPS said it was working with strategic partners to increase POLICARE's reach across the country and improve the coordination of services so that survivors can receive timely assistance while being treated with dignity.

The Service also pointed to the Gender Desks established at police stations across the country, which provide confidential spaces where victims can report cases of physical, sexual and domestic violence.

According to the NPS, the desks are designed to ensure survivors can speak out and seek help “with dignity and without stigma”.

On strengthening the skills of officers handling such cases, the Service said it was conducting continuous Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Training of Trainers courses at the National Police Leadership Academy in partnership with the Gender Violence Recovery Centre (GVRC).

The programme has trained police officers and other justice sector personnel in specialised approaches to investigating and managing GBV cases.

The training also emphasises survivor-centred practices, requiring officers to uphold “safety, dignity, confidentiality and non-discrimination” throughout the process of handling reports.

Beyond physical abuse, the NPS raised alarm over the increasing threat of digital violence, particularly online sexual exploitation and abuse involving children.

It said the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit, which operates under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), works with INTERPOL's International Child Sexual Exploitation Database and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to investigate online crimes.

The Service further said it was collaborating with the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, healthcare providers, civil society organisations and community leaders to help survivors access safe shelters and ensure protection orders are enforced.

As the campaign gets underway, the NPS has urged victims and members of the public to report cases of abuse rather than remain silent, assuring them that assistance is available through police stations and established emergency channels.

Reports can be made through emergency numbers 999 and 911, the DCI toll-free line 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The Service called on Kenyans and institutional partners to take an active role in combating gender-based violence and female genital mutilation (FGM), saying joint efforts were necessary to secure justice for survivors, protect women and girls, and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.