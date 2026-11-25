University graduates seeking to join the National Police Service have been given an opportunity to apply for cadet training, with the recruitment window set to run for just over two weeks and close on December 10, 2026.

The exercise targets Kenyan citizens aged between 22 and 30 years who hold undergraduate degrees and attained at least a C+ mean grade in KCSE, with a minimum C+ in either English or Kiswahili, according to an announcement by Inspector General Douglas Kanja Kirocho.

The NPS said applications will be received online from November 25, 2026, while those who qualify for the next stage will be notified by January 7, 2027.

"Applications must be submitted online between 25 November 2026 and 10 December 2026. Shortlisted candidates will be notified through the application portal or print media by 7 January 2027," the NPS stated.

Candidates must have valid Kenyan national identity cards and satisfy the integrity requirements outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution. Those whose professions require registration with statutory bodies must also have the relevant membership or registration.

The service will only consider applicants who are physically and medically fit and who have neither a criminal record nor pending criminal charges.

Women seeking to join the cadet programme must also meet the requirement of not being pregnant at the time of recruitment or throughout the training period.

The police have identified several academic and professional backgrounds that could give applicants an advantage in the selection process, particularly qualifications that could support specialised functions within the service.

The preferred disciplines include forensic science, medicine and surgery, pharmacy, nursing, medical laboratory technology, counselling psychology and engineering.

Other fields recognised by the service are law, journalism, media and communication, veterinary medicine, statistics and data analysis, education and training, music and other courses deemed relevant to policing.

Applicants are expected to submit their biodata, academic credentials, work experience, courses undertaken and referee details through the NPS online platform. They must also attach copies of their national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, as well as school leaving certificates.

The service said candidates who meet the initial selection criteria will be invited for physical interviews, with communication directed only to those shortlisted.

The recruitment announcement also comes with a warning against fraudsters who may attempt to exploit jobseekers by demanding money or promising to influence the selection process.

"The National Police Service recruitment is FREE AND OPEN to all eligible and qualified candidates," the advertisement stated.

The NPS cautioned that anyone found engaging in bribery, corruption or supplying false or misleading details to gain an advantage could face criminal prosecution.

“Do not pay anyone to secure recruitment into the National Police Service," the service warned.

Kenyans have been asked to report suspected irregularities to the nearest police station or through the emergency hotlines 999, 911 and 112.

The service further directed the public to use the #FichuaKwaDCI reporting channel on 0000722203 to report recruitment-related misconduct, assuring informants that their reports would be handled confidentially.