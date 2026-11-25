Families of police officers who lose their lives while protecting the country are being forced to endure prolonged financial struggles, with thousands of compensation claims held up by a shortage of funds within the National Police Service.

The service has admitted that its failure to secure adequate funding has disrupted payments to officers injured on duty and families of those killed in service, with some beneficiaries waiting for more than a year to receive their dues.

Appearing before senators on Tuesday, police officials disclosed that the service received just Sh1 billion out of the Sh4.2 billion it required for insurance in the last financial year, leaving a deficit that has affected the settlement of claims.

The financial constraints have also affected the insurer's ability to process new cases, with compensation currently limited to incidents reported up to September 10, 2025.

Director of Human Capital Management at the National Police Service Julius Olayo told the Senate that claims arising after the stated date were not being covered under the current processing arrangement.

“So any claim arising after that (September 10, 2025), within the financial year, they are not catering for,” Dr Olayo told the Senate.

Olayo appeared alongside Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the service's accounting officer, Banice Sialaal, before the Senate Security Committee chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

The officials had been summoned to address concerns raised in a petition by families of injured police officers who have experienced delays in receiving compensation.

Olayo explained that the service had consistently fallen short of the money needed to maintain its insurance arrangements, despite requesting the full amount from the government.

He said the National Police Service had sought Sh4.2 billion in each of the previous two financial years but received only Sh1 billion, creating a funding gap that has made it difficult to meet its obligations to affected officers and their families.

The disclosure prompted senators to question the treatment of security officers who suffer injuries or die while carrying out duties that expose them to danger.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo particularly raised concerns about families left without financial support after losing relatives who were their main providers.

He cited the case of a young police officer who was killed by al-Shabaab in northern Kenya, leaving behind children and other dependants who relied on his income.

Maanzo also recounted the ordeal of a Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer who was shot while on duty and remained in intensive care for three months before dying.

Following his death, his family was left grappling with a huge hospital bill as they pursued compensation from the insurance arrangement.

According to the senator, the family was initially told that a substantial amount had already been paid and that the matter should be brought to an end. Although the beneficiaries eventually received compensation, the process was prolonged.

“Yet the insurance is supposed to be 48 hours,” he said, questioning why dependants had to endure lengthy waits for payments intended to provide immediate relief after the death of a loved one.

He warned that the failure to honour compensation claims promptly raised serious concerns about the support available to officers who put their lives at risk while serving the public.

In response, Olayo said inadequate funding remained the biggest obstacle to clearing the backlog, although he acknowledged that administrative and verification challenges had also contributed to delays in individual cases.

He identified disagreements among family members, failure to submit statutory documents and suspected fraudulent claims as some of the issues preventing payments from being completed.

The National Police Service said it had established that 3,221 compensation claims were still pending and had initiated a rapid response exercise in five regions to investigate the reasons behind the outstanding cases.

The exercise was intended to establish the status of each claim and identify what was needed to facilitate payment.

However, efforts to reach the affected beneficiaries recorded limited success, with only 720 claimants turning up to provide the required documents and information.

Another 2,501 beneficiaries failed to appear during the exercise, leaving their claims unresolved as the service continued to establish the circumstances surrounding the pending payments.