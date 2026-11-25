On November 25, 1999, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated the date as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, setting the stage for the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The day is marked globally every November 25, with the campaign running through December 10, International Human Rights Day, to raise awareness and rally efforts to end violence against women and girls.

The date honours the memory of the Mirabal sisters, three Dominican Republic activists who were assassinated on November 25, 1960, for resisting the country's dictatorship.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign was launched in 1991 by women's rights activists and has since grown into a global movement bringing together governments, organisations and communities to confront gender-based violence.