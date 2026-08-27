NTSA targets 50 per cent cut in road deaths by 2028
NTSA Coast Region Head Douglas Nyagwoka said the target could only be achieved if drivers, riders, passengers and pedestrians took responsibility for their conduct on the roads.
NTSA Coast Region Head Douglas Nyagwoka said the target could only be achieved if drivers, riders, passengers and pedestrians took responsibility for their conduct on the roads.
Another witness said the Range Rover rammed into a nearby tipper shortly after hitting the motorcycle, before losing control and rolling several times. The witness said the vehicle was allegedly speeding and overtaking dangerously at the time of the crash
Eric Otieno was arrested on Saturday, August 1, 2026, over allegations of preparation to commit a felony. He was released on cash bail the following day but died while being taken to hospital after his condition rapidly worsened.
The warning comes as the authority continues to strengthen enforcement and public awareness campaigns aimed at improving road safety and discouraging dangerous behaviour on Kenyan roads.
Senior Principal Magistrate Eric Malesi convicted Abdiaziz Ali Ahmed, alias “Odi,” and Abdiwahab Mohamed Hassan, alias “Steam Boy,” after ruling that the prosecution had proved the case against them beyond reasonable doubt.
Speaking during a Boda Boda Stakeholder Engagement Forum in Busia on Thursday, Omollo said the sector remains one of the largest employers of young people and a critical contributor to the country’s economy.
In a statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday, the mall's management insisted that the facility was not seeking to ban bodabodas but was instead enforcing clearly designated zones for different forms of transport to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.
Omollo urged riders to collaborate with authorities to curb harassment by criminal groups targeting riders, women, leaders and business people.
The case was filed by Nairobi resident Rogers Monda, who says authorities have failed to stop a steady rise in fatal accidents and violent incidents involving boda boda riders.
The money was originally allocated to the County Aggregated Industrial Park, a flagship project aimed at creating jobs and boosting local economic growth. However, the Senate Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard that the funds were redirected to support a boda boda summit attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.
Operators said most boda boda motorcycles are uninsured, leaving matatu and vehicle owners exposed to heavy financial losses. They stressed that the transport sector is a major contributor to the government’s revenue and must be protected.
According to the Jukwaa la Usalama report, boda bodas have become a lifeline for many communities, but weak oversight has led to confusion, growing lawlessness and rising safety fears. The review notes that many riders operate without registration or proper identification, allowing offenders to blend in with genuine operators.
Murkomen explained that while the boda boda sector has become a major source of employment for youths nationwide, insufficient regulation has caused disorder and insecurity due to unregistered riders and lack of accountability.
Governor Sakaja explained that each sacco will be assigned a different colour, which will be displayed on the riders’ jackets, with the sacco name clearly printed. He added that City Hall intends to set a specific deadline for all riders to complete their registration under this new system.
Speaking in Kisii County on Friday, Murkomen directed police officers to hunt down criminals hiding in the boda boda sector and ensure that all operators are licensed in line with the law.
Riders will also be required to join Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOs) and form stage chamas. These measures aim to instill discipline, strengthen sector regulation, and promote financial responsibility among operators.
The riders are particularly opposed to a plan to introduce 47 county-level Motorcycle Transport and Safety Boards despite the existence of the National Transport and Safety Authority.
The report, titled The Booming Boda Boda Sector, shows that the sector now contributes 4.4% to Kenya’s GDP in 2025, up from 3.4% recorded the previous year.