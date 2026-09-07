Crime
Police recover stolen motorcycles, arrest three suspects in Kilifi operation
The arrests followed a report from a resident who told officers that his motorcycle had just been stolen from his home.
The arrests followed a report from a resident who told officers that his motorcycle had just been stolen from his home.
The Law Society of Kenya has called for swift, impartial investigations into a fatal shooting of boda boda riders during protests in Luanda, Vihiga County. IPOA has launched a probe into the police operation that preceded the unrest.