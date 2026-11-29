The Eastleigh Business District Association (EBDA) has called for political rallies to be suspended in Eastleigh during the festive trading season after reports of theft, looting, and business disruptions following a political gathering on November 26, 2026.

The association urged political leaders to hold their meetings at alternative venues, warning that large gatherings along Mohamed Yussuf Haji Avenue could compromise public safety and disrupt businesses during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

In a statement issued on Saturday, EBDA said it had received reports of shoppers losing cash and personal valuables, while some business premises were allegedly raided and merchandise stolen following Thursday's rally.

“These incidents are regrettable and unacceptable,” the association said, urging affected shoppers and business owners to record formal statements with the police to facilitate investigations and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

EBDA said November, December and January are particularly important months for traders in Eastleigh, attracting thousands of shoppers from across the country who visit the area to buy goods, often carrying cash and other valuables.

The association described Eastleigh as one of Nairobi's most important commercial hubs, hosting thousands of businesses, shopping malls, wholesalers, retail outlets and financial institutions.

It singled out Mohamed Yussuf Haji Avenue, describing it as the area's principal commercial artery, and said the road is already heavily congested and lacks sufficient space to accommodate large public gatherings.

“We recognize the constitutional right of citizens to assemble, associate and participate in political activities. However, these rights should be exercised with due consideration for the rights and livelihoods of other citizens,” the statement read.

The association argued that businesses needed the festive trading period to sustain employment, meet financial obligations, and contribute to the economy, while shoppers deserved a safe, accessible environment.

It also called on the National Police Service to increase security patrols and police visibility along the avenue and surrounding commercial streets to protect traders, shoppers, employees, residents and visitors from theft and other criminal activities.

EBDA further urged authorities to strictly regulate public gatherings along the avenue, considering traffic management, accessibility, security, and the continuity of business operations.

The association said its appeal was not intended to undermine political participation or constitutional freedoms, but to promote responsibility, mutual respect and a proper balance between political rights and the protection of livelihoods and property.

Executive committee members of the Eastleigh Business District Association (EBDA) — EBDA

The call comes days after Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua held a political rally in Eastleigh on November 26, with reports of looting and business disruptions emerging after the rally.

EBDA urged political leaders, security agencies, county authorities and the public to work together to maintain peace, saying Eastleigh must remain open for business, safe for shoppers and accessible to everyone.