Sifuna's Jacaranda rally sets standard for political engagements , Police says
In a statement on Wednesday, the NPS said the event was conducted peacefully, with mutual respect and restraint among organisers, participants and security officers.
In a statement on Wednesday, the NPS said the event was conducted peacefully, with mutual respect and restraint among organisers, participants and security officers.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Bigambo said Sifuna’s emergence had brought political competition directly to senior opposition figures, including former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.
According to the rally itinerary, the tour will begin at 9am with a church service at All Saints Cathedral, before Sifuna and his supporters move through some of Nairobi’s busiest markets and neighbourhoods.
Nairobi Regional Police Commander said the regional security team had agreed that large political gatherings would not be allowed in the CBD, especially over the weekend when the city centre receives large numbers of people.
In a statement on Thursday, Gachagua claimed the President had travelled to the region to respond to public discontent after receiving votes from residents who expected development from his administration.
The nationwide programme will open with a candle-lighting ceremony on October 2 at 6pm, with Kenyans encouraged to light candles wherever they are, either individually or in organised groups.
Gachoka pointed to Sifuna's recent political tours and rallies in the region, particularly in Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Bungoma, as evidence of his growing appeal
The National Police Service said it would continue enforcing the Public Order Act, Cap. 56, and urged organisers of political meetings and processions to comply with the legal requirements before holding their events.
Kindiki said the government was now ready to challenge opposition leaders over claims he said had been made against the administration during the past four years.
Sankok said the increasing incidents of violence at political gatherings were worrying as political parties and leaders begin positioning themselves for the 2027 General Election
According to Kioni, Kenyans should be able to attend political meetings, express their views and support their preferred leaders without facing intimidation or violence.
The arrests followed clashes and incidents of criminality reported during the political rally on 16 August, which left a police officer dead and several others injured.
In a statement issued on Monday, the movement said attackers blocked major highways at several points, including Nyangweso, Olare, Rangwe, Oyugis, Rodi, Mbita and Sindo, and pelted vehicles with stones and other projectiles.
In a statement issued on August 17, 2026, the NPS said security deployment for the Homa Bay rally was coordinated by the Nyanza Regional Police Commander based on the nature and anticipated requirements of the event.
Abdullahi argued that the events in Homa Bay raised concerns about the effectiveness of the country’s current security leadership and called for decisive changes to prevent similar incidents during the election period
Amnesty Executive Director George Morara said the organisation was concerned about reported attacks on journalists, disruption of media broadcasts, destruction of property, road blockades and intimidation linked to political activities.
Muturi said every Kenyan has the right to move freely, engage with fellow citizens and participate in political activities regardless of political affiliation
Miguna also criticised Siaya Governor James Orengo over his conduct towards political opponents and accused him of associating with individuals he alleged were involved in organising violence
He criticised the government over recent incidents of violence targeting political leaders and their supporters, particularly the unrest reported in Homa Bay on Sunday
Officers escorting the motorcade intervened to clear the road and allow the convoy to proceed, amid heightened tensions surrounding the movement's planned rallies in the county
The alleged attack came amid heightened political tensions in parts of Homa Bay County ahead of the Linda Mwananchi rally, which has attracted significant political attention
Odhiambo said political disagreements should not be allowed to escalate into violence or ethnic mobilisation, calling on political actors to respect the rule of law
Gachagua blamed Kihika and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama for the incident, accusing them of working with President William Ruto to disrupt his political activities in the county
His warning followed claims by leaders linked to the faction that attempts could be made to interfere with the gathering by mobilising youths and discouraging traders and other residents from attending.
According to the PS, those who attend political gatherings must ensure their activities remain peaceful and should not allow themselves to be drawn into criminal acts.
Regional DCI Commander Daniel Kandie confirmed Kaguchia would be taken to the agency's Valley Road offices in Nairobi for questioning.
Methu was speaking during a political rally in Nanyuki while responding to recent remarks by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who cautioned against people gathering around polling stations under the pretext of protecting votes.
Speaking in Busia County on Sunday, the President said his administration would do everything possible to safeguard national unity and ensure that every Kenyan is free to participate in the democratic process without fear.
The announcement comes after two separate opposition meetings in Kisumu and Nyahururu were interrupted by violence, prompting criticism from leaders who accused security agencies of failing to provide protection for their supporters.
In Nyahururu, two people were seriously injured after they were shot when armed men and suspected goons attacked a Linda Mwananchi rally. Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata said his driver was among those hit by bullets.