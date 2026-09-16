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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

political rallies

Methu: We will protect every vote in 2027 elections
Politics

Methu: We will protect every vote in 2027 elections

Methu was speaking during a political rally in Nanyuki while responding to recent remarks by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who cautioned against people gathering around polling stations under the pretext of protecting votes.

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