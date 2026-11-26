The National Police Service has raised concern over conduct at road accident scenes, warning Kenyans against actions that interfere with rescue efforts as it intensifies campaigns to curb road crashes and promote safer travel across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, November 26, the police urged motorists, boda boda operators, passengers, livestock herders and other road users to obey traffic rules and avoid behaviour that puts their lives and those of others in danger.

The Service specifically cautioned members of the public against crowding accident scenes, interfering with rescue activities or preventing emergency teams from carrying out their duties.

"The National Police Service (NPS) calls upon all road users to exercise caution, to respect traffic regulations and to take personal responsibility for their safety and that of others," the Service said.

It further warned that interfering with accident scenes and obstructing emergency responders could undermine efforts to manage road incidents and protect lives.

"Participants were also cautioned against interfering with accident scenes, obstructing emergency response or engaging in activities that compromise road safety."

The warning comes as the NPS Traffic Department expands its road safety awareness programmes, which have been conducted in Tana River, Kisii, Taita Taveta, Kiambu, Nyeri, Bungoma and Vihiga counties.

The exercises seek to educate the public on accident prevention, responsible road use and the importance of complying with traffic laws.

During the campaigns, boda boda operators were reminded to wear helmets and reflective jackets, observe speed limits and avoid riding while drunk or engaging in reckless behaviour.

Riders were also cautioned against dangerous overtaking and carrying more passengers or goods than permitted. The police further stressed the need for operators to have valid driving licences and insurance cover.

The awareness drives also highlighted the importance of road courtesy and observing traffic signs to minimise risks among motorists, pedestrians and other road users.

Livestock herders were not left out, with police engaging them on the need to move animals safely along highways to prevent collisions and protect both motorists and livestock.

The campaigns also addressed the safe transportation of goods and the importance of reporting accidents and promptly notifying police officers whenever road incidents occur.

The NPS recognised the efforts of officers and other stakeholders involved in the sensitisation activities, while thanking members of the public for their participation and cooperation.

Kenyans have been urged to report traffic violations and other road safety concerns to the nearest police post or station.