County governments are pushing for a bigger share of national revenue in the 2027/28 financial year, arguing that the Treasury’s proposed Sh449.5 billion allocation will offer little additional funding for service delivery once earmarked expenses are deducted.

Although the proposed allocation represents a Sh21.47 billion rise from the current Sh428 billion, governors and senators say much of the increase will be absorbed by predetermined commitments, leaving county executives with only about Sh1.68 billion to address other priorities.

The proposed funding includes Sh8.6 billion to cater for the transition of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers to permanent and pensionable employment, while Sh11.18 billion is set aside for county assemblies, mainly for the induction and training of MCAs elected in the upcoming polls.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the funding for health workers was being incorporated into the counties’ equitable share to facilitate their transition to permanent and pensionable terms.

“Both the National Treasury and CRA [Commission on Revenue Allocation] propose inclusion of Sh8.6 billion allocations for UHC workers into equitable share in FY 2027-28 to support their transition to permanent and pensionable terms,” Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

The proposed funding for county assemblies follows a decision by the Commission on Revenue Allocation to raise their expenditure ceiling from Sh39.19 billion to Sh50.37 billion.

Council of Governors chairman Muthomi Njuki warned that the allocation would leave county executives struggling to finance competing demands, as the bulk of the additional resources would be directed to county legislative bodies and health personnel.

“The proposed increment would go to the county assemblies, significantly constraining county executives’ capacity to finance other competing priorities,” Njuki said.

The concerns were echoed in the Senate, where Budget Committee session chairman Mohamed Faki challenged the proposed distribution, questioning whether counties were receiving a fair share of the additional resources available.

“Our rallying call is Usawa ni Sawa,” Faki said during a meeting with Mbadi on Thursday.

“How can I go to Mombasa and tell the people that one state department has received a budget increment of Sh8 billion while the 47 county governments have received..an increment of less than Sh2 billion?”

Mbadi was appearing before the Senate committee to present and discuss the 2027 Budget Policy Statement alongside the debt management strategy paper, amid growing pressure for more resources to be directed to the devolved units.

The Treasury CS acknowledged the need to increase county funding but maintained that the government was operating under financial limitations and had other legally binding obligations to meet.

“We need to fund counties better, but we have fiscal constraints. We have commitments that are statutory in nature for national government,” he said.

“The national government bears the shortfall when we don’t meet our targets. If we are over ambitious, we will not be able to send money to counties. We must be truthful to counties,” he added.

Governors are seeking Sh557.24 billion in equitable share for the 2027/28 financial year, arguing that the Treasury's proposed amount falls short of what county governments require to discharge their responsibilities.

They also faulted the Treasury’s approach to determining county allocations, saying it relies on historical revenue figures drawn from national government accounts audited four years ago instead of factoring in projected revenue growth and the expanding mandate of devolved governments.

The county chiefs want the two levels of government to share the anticipated increase in ordinary revenue more equitably, arguing that the economic outlook should inform the funding formula for the next financial year.

“With the economy set to be stable and maintain a five per cent growth rate, the 2027 BPS should therefore consider equitable sharing of the projected growth in ordinary revenue by Sh347.3 billion between the two levels of government,” the governors said in their submission.

In addition to their demand for a higher equitable share, the governors are seeking Sh8.86 billion to cater for UHC workers’ employment and annual salary increments.