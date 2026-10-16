County wage crisis deepens as 42 Governments break spending rule
During the 2024-25 financial year, 42 counties spent more than the permitted 35 per cent of their total revenue on personnel costs, leaving only four within the prescribed limit.
During the 2024-25 financial year, 42 counties spent more than the permitted 35 per cent of their total revenue on personnel costs, leaving only four within the prescribed limit.
The governors have also accused the National Treasury and the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) of undermining counties through what they describe as an unfair revenue-sharing process, questioning why the commission's recommendation mirrors the Treasury's position.
The President said the funding recommendations followed verification of the previously identified interim allocation of Sh65.9 billion.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Otieno said the introduction of county governments in 2013 was intended to fundamentally change how resources, services and decision-making were distributed across the country
Reports by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu and the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), seen by the Nation, show that private financial technology firms are making millions of shillings through contracts to automate county revenue collection.
At the centre of the debate is the question of who should qualify for support under the Equalisation Fund, which is provided for under the Constitution and receives 0.5 per cent of all nationally collected revenue.
“However, the population for Wajir county, Mandera county and Garissa county must be adjusted in accordance with the judgment in constitutional petition No 4 of 2020.”