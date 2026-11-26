The Senate Finance and Budget Committee has challenged the National Treasury's proposed Sh449.5 billion allocation to county governments for the 2027/2028 financial year, warning that the increase will leave devolved units with little additional funding.

Senators questioned the proposed allocation during a consultative meeting on the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) and Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy at Parliament Buildings on Thursday.

The committee put National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Muthomi Njuki on the spot over county funding, delayed disbursements, rising public debt and the financial pressures facing devolved units ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The proposed allocation represents an increase from the Sh428 billion counties are receiving in the current financial year.

However, lawmakers argued that the additional funding would be significantly reduced after accounting for mandatory expenditures, including Sh8.6 billion for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff and Sh11.18 billion for enhanced County Assembly recurrent expenditure ceilings.

Sessional Chairperson Mohamed Faki said the proposed increase was insufficient to meet the financial demands facing all 47 counties.

"If you take away the UHC and also take away the cost of training and implementation of the new administration, we have not even considered the salary increments which are provided for under the law," Faki said.

He challenged Treasury to explain how counties would finance their responsibilities with such a marginal increase, particularly when national government entities were receiving significantly higher budget allocations.

Senator Mariam Sheikh also questioned the Sh66.13 billion in outstanding additional allocations, demanding a clear timeline for their disbursement.

She further raised concerns over the delayed implementation of the County Assemblies Autonomy Law, questioning why the Sh11.18 billion allocation for county assemblies remained part of the equitable share instead of being placed in a separate fund.

Senator Essy Okenyuri, meanwhile, sought clarification on the government's domestic borrowing strategy and the impact of borrowing on inflation, which stood at 7.3% in October.

Governors want the allocation increased to Sh557.24 billion to support devolved functions, collective bargaining agreements, unbundled mandates and transition costs for incoming county administrations.

Njuki, who appeared alongside Council of Governors Finance Committee Chairperson Fernandes Barasa, said delayed and partial disbursements of conditional grants over the past three financial years had disrupted county operations and contributed to pending bills.

"The transition does not take place on the day of the elections; it is a process that starts much earlier, as early as January next year, and therefore the funding needs to be in place," Njuki said.

He added that counties had been forced to divert money meant for service delivery to pay UHC workers for six months without reimbursement from the national government.

In his response, Mbadi cited revenue constraints and statutory obligations, saying the government could not increase county allocations without widening the fiscal deficit.

He told senators that of the projected Sh3.2 trillion in ordinary revenue, mandatory expenditures of Sh2.9 trillion included Sh1.738 trillion for public debt servicing.

"If we are in a good fiscal space, we should give counties more resources, that I agree with absolutely. But that can only happen if we widen our deficit, and that is not very good in the long run for the economy," Mbadi said.

The Cabinet Secretary also pledged that Treasury would release outstanding conditional grants and Equalization Fund arrears before the end of the current financial year.

On public debt, projected at 64.2 per cent of GDP by 2028, Mbadi said the government was prioritising concessional external borrowing and debt swaps to reduce borrowing costs.