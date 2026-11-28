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Ever met someone after letting them go and wondered, “Ghai! Why did I leave this one?”

Ever met someone after letting them go and wondered, “Ghai! Why did I leave this one?”

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe JK Live Saturdays: 7 PM - 12 AM Host: John Karani Producer: Triza Wangu Digital: John Vincent