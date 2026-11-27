Safina Party Deputy Leader Willis Evans Otieno has raised concerns over the government's proposed education budget for the 2027/28 financial year, warning that a Sh44.23 billion shortfall in school funding could affect learning conditions and undermine efforts to provide quality education in public institutions.

Otieno said the funding deficit raises serious concerns about whether the government is setting aside enough money to meet the constitutional requirement of providing accessible and quality education to all learners.

In a statement shared on his X account on Friday, Otieno said public schools require approximately Sh138 billion to meet their funding needs, but the proposed allocation falls short by billions of shillings, putting essential learning services, infrastructure and teaching resources at risk.

Junior schools face the biggest funding gap of Sh24 billion, followed by senior schools with a deficit of Sh18 billion, while primary schools are short of approximately Sh3 billion.

He argued that the shortfall goes beyond figures in government budget documents, cautioning that inadequate funding could directly affect the quality of education offered to millions of children in public schools.

"The most troubling question about Kenya's education budget is not simply how much the government intends to spend, but whether the money allocated is sufficient to deliver the constitutional promise of accessible, quality education.

"A projected Sh44 billion shortfall against the Sh138 billion required for public schools in FY2027/28 raises serious questions about the government's priorities. Junior schools face a Sh24 billion deficit, senior schools Sh18 billion and primary schools Sh3 billion. These are not merely accounting gaps. They represent pressure on learning materials, infrastructure, teaching resources and the ability of schools to deliver quality education."

The concerns emerge against the backdrop of rising government expenditure on education, which remains among the largest sectors in the national budget. Funding covers basic education, teachers' salaries, universities, technical training and the development of school infrastructure.

In the 2026/27 financial year, the government set aside approximately Sh784.5 billion for the education sector, making it the biggest recipient of public funds.

Of this amount, the Teachers Service Commission received approximately Sh424.3 billion, while basic education was allocated Sh136.6 billion. Higher education received Sh163.9 billion, with technical and vocational education and training allocated Sh58.5 billion.

Despite the substantial investment in the sector, the overall budget does not necessarily mean that individual public schools have enough money to meet their daily operational needs.

The National Treasury's 2027 Budget Policy Statement projects a further increase in education spending, with the sector expected to receive Sh857.35 billion in the 2027/28 financial year, up from Sh784.48 billion in the current financial year.

This represents an increase of approximately Sh72.9 billion. However, the additional funding is yet to address the financial pressure facing basic education, particularly school capitation, which helps public institutions meet their routine expenses.

A report submitted to the National Assembly's Education Committee by Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa shows that the State Department for Basic Education requires Sh138.84 billion to meet its capitation obligations.

However, the department has been allocated only Sh94.62 billion, leaving a funding deficit of Sh44.23 billion.

According to the report, junior schools account for Sh23.51 billion of the shortfall, while senior schools face a deficit of Sh17.75 billion. Primary schools have a funding gap of Sh2.96 billion.

The proposed allocations also fall below the established funding requirements per learner in junior and senior schools.

Junior schools are expected to receive Sh8,466 per learner against the required Sh15,043, while senior schools will receive Sh16,873 compared to the required Sh22,244.

For primary schools, the required allocation stands at Sh1,420 per learner, which is also the amount provided for in the proposed funding.

The financial strain also extends to the school feeding programme, which faces a separate deficit of Sh5.59 billion.

The programme requires Sh8.59 billion but has been allocated only Sh3 billion, raising concerns about its ability to reach the intended number of learners throughout the school calendar.

It targets approximately 2.7 million vulnerable children, but the proposed funding is expected to support school meals for only 63 days out of the 180 required school days.

Otieno said the government needs to review its spending priorities and ensure that education receives adequate funding instead of being affected by competing demands on public resources.

He questioned the gap between government commitments to developing human capital and the resources being provided to the institutions responsible for educating the country's children.

"We cannot keep talking about human capital development while underfunding the very institutions responsible for developing it. Education is not an optional expenditure that government can fund according to whatever remains after other budgetary commitments. It is a constitutional obligation and a long-term investment in national productivity.

"There is a fundamental contradiction in proposing increasingly ambitious national budgets while failing to provide schools with the resources required to educate our children."

The Safina deputy leader warned that continued underfunding of public schools could have lasting effects on the country's economic prospects, productivity and the opportunities available to young people.

He called for government spending, debt repayment obligations and development projects to be measured against their direct impact on the lives of Kenyans, arguing that the country's financial decisions should take into account the needs of future generations.

"A country that underfunds its schools is borrowing against the future of its own children. Kenya must rethink its fiscal priorities. Debt servicing, government expenditure and development allocations must be assessed against their impact on citizens."

The debate over education financing comes as the government continues rolling out Competency-Based Education, a system that requires additional investment in teaching materials, teacher training, classrooms and specialised learning facilities.

As learners progress through the education system, the government faces the challenge of ensuring schools have the necessary resources to support the new curriculum while expanding access to education.

The projected funding gap therefore raises questions about how the government intends to meet the financial demands of public schools and sustain the quality of learning under the ongoing education reforms.