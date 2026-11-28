The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is seeking to give young people a more prominent role in shaping its political future as the party steps up efforts to reorganize its structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party's Youth League caravan continued its mobilization activities in Kisumu County on Saturday, reaching Seme and Kisumu West constituencies in its third day of grassroots engagements.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the initiative was part of efforts to place young people at the center of the party's renewal while strengthening its connection with supporters at the grassroots.

Mbadi said the youth should not only participate in political mobilization but also help develop the party's agenda and provide leadership for its next phase.

"Equally important, the caravan is creating space for young people to take center stage in shaping the party's agenda, driving its renewal and providing the energy and leadership required for its next chapter," he said.

He argued that ODM's long-term political strength would depend on its ability to nurture active grassroots networks and encourage supporters to take ownership of the party.

The caravan, which has been moving through communities in Kisumu County, has attracted young people, party supporters and grassroots networks, according to Mbadi.

He said the activities were intended to strengthen the party's visibility, expand its membership and reconnect with residents beyond election campaigns.

"A strong political party is built not merely around election seasons, but through consistent engagement, active grassroots networks and a shared sense of ownership among its supporters," Mbadi said.

The Treasury CS said the party needed to consolidate its traditional strongholds while identifying new support bases as political competition intensifies ahead of the 2027 elections.

He added that sustained engagement with communities would be critical in building a united and organized political movement.

"As the 2027 General Election draws closer, ODM must continue consolidating its presence, reclaiming and strengthening its political foothold, identifying new support bases and galvanizing its traditional strongholds," he said.

The mobilization drive is being conducted under the support of the party's Nyang'Reswa initiative and has taken the Youth League through trading centers, neighborhoods and villages.

Mbadi described the caravan as more than a display of political numbers, saying it was an opportunity to rebuild the party's grassroots structures and strengthen its relationship with supporters.

The initiative comes as political parties begin reorganizing their networks and preparing for the 2027 electoral contest, with youth participation emerging as an important consideration in party mobilization and leadership renewal.

For ODM, involving young people in organizational and political activities could help cultivate a new generation of leaders while maintaining its presence in traditional support bases.

Mbadi said the party's preparations required unity, consistent grassroots engagement and greater involvement of its youthful membership.

"The message from Kisumu is clear: ODM is organizing, mobilizing and strengthening its grassroots presence. The journey to 2027 demands a visible, vibrant and united party, anchored in the people and powered by the enthusiasm of its youthful generation," he said.