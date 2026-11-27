County governments want Parliament to increase their funding ahead of the 2027 General Election, with governors seeking Sh4.2 billion to facilitate the transfer of power and prevent disruptions to services when new leaders take office.

The county chiefs are also pushing for changes to the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act to review the 35 per cent wage bill limit, which they say has become a barrier to hiring staff needed to support expanding county services.

The proposals were presented to the Senate Finance and Budget Committee on Thursday by Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson Muthomi Njuki and Finance Committee chairperson Fernandes Barasa, as the governors challenged the National Treasury's proposed Sh449.5 billion allocation for counties in the 2027/28 financial year.

They want the allocation increased to Sh557.24 billion from nationally raised revenue, arguing that the proposed amount would not adequately cater for county obligations, including preparations for the post-election administration change.

Njuki told the committee that counties must begin putting in place structures to manage the transition well ahead of the elections, noting that preparations would involve more than the formal transfer of leadership after results are declared.

“The 2027 general election will occasion transition of leadership at both levels of government and as such there is necessity to put in place arrangements that will ensure stability and continuity of services and promotion of good governance,” he said.

The proposed transition programme will require counties to set up and operationalise Assumption of Office Committees, organise induction programmes for incoming office holders and train officials who will take over the running of county governments.

Governors also listed the preparation and publication of transition reports, public awareness campaigns and arrangements to facilitate the handover of government functions among the activities that will require funding.

Njuki said the process would kick off in January 2027, meaning counties would need access to the money before the end of the current financial year to undertake the planned activities.

“The transition does not take place the day after elections. It is a process that starts much earlier, as early as January next year. Therefore, the funding needs to be in place to ensure counties can manage the transition,” he said.

The CoG estimates that the exercise will require Sh4.2 billion across the 47 counties and is proposing that the allocation be distributed equally, citing the similarity of the transition structures and activities that each county will be required to undertake.

The amount is included in the Sh557.24 billion that governors want considered in the next financial year's Division of Revenue Bill.

In addition to the transition funding, the county governments are seeking Sh8.86 billion to finance annual salary increments for universal health workers and another Sh15.33 billion to meet remuneration obligations for state and public officers in line with Salaries and Remuneration Commission circulars.

The governors said they have been unable to fully implement salary reviews due to inadequate funding and the lack of a reliable financing framework to support the adjustments.

“Unlike the national government, county governments have not fully implemented the review cycles due to lack of corresponding budgetary allocation and the unpredictability of sustainable financing,” they said in their submission.

They are further seeking amendments to the PFM Act to raise the 35 per cent wage bill ceiling, arguing that the existing limit restricts their ability to recruit more workers as they seek to expand services and meet the needs of residents.