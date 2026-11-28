People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has urged young Kenyans to move beyond expressing dissatisfaction with the country’s leadership and take an active role in shaping political decisions.

Karua said young people must turn their growing political awareness and activism into meaningful participation by organizing, seeking leadership positions, and engaging in decision-making.

Speaking during the National Youth Convention at Ufungamano House, Nairobi, Karua praised the youth for speaking out on issues affecting the country and demanding accountability from leaders.

She said the next step was to ensure their voices were represented in institutions and spaces where decisions about the country’s future are made.

“Our young people have shown us that they are not afraid to speak, question and demand a better country. The next step is ensuring that those voices are heard wherever decisions are made,” Karua said.

She challenged young people to take up leadership and political spaces rather than remain on the sidelines as the country makes decisions that will shape their future.

“They must take up space, organize, participate and be part of shaping the political direction of Kenya,” she said.

Karua argued that young people have a legitimate stake in determining the country's political direction, noting that they would bear the consequences of decisions made by current and future leaders.

“After all, this is their country, and they have every right to shape its future,” she said.

Her remarks come amid increased calls for greater youth participation in Kenya’s political processes, with young people increasingly using public platforms and civic engagement to demand accountability, better governance and improved economic opportunities.

The PLP leader’s message emphasized moving from protest and public criticism to sustained political organization and participation.

She said the involvement of young people in decision-making was necessary to ensure that their concerns and priorities were reflected in the country’s leadership and policy direction.

The convention brought young Kenyans together at Ufungamano House, providing a platform to discuss their role in the country’s political and social development.