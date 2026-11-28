Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged Western Kenya residents to support President William Ruto's re-election bid, calling for the region to deliver enough votes to secure a first-round victory in the August 2027 General Election.

Mudavadi said the region should rally behind Ruto, citing what he described as the administration's development record and investments in roads, electricity, education, water and security.

Speaking on Saturday during the second phase of the Western Kenya development tour, Mudavadi appealed to voters in Busia and Bungoma counties to translate their support for government projects into votes for the President.

“I want to urge the residents of Busia and Western Kenya to take my word that President Ruto will win through the ballot in a free and fair election. We want your vote to be in his basket and your vote to contribute to his victory,” he said.

He called for an election outcome that would not be contested in court, arguing that residents should support the President based on the development projects being implemented in the region.

“My message to the voters in Busia County is that we want you to support our petition-free victory. Hatutaki mtu aende kortini,” Mudavadi said.

He added that residents had witnessed improvements in infrastructure and access to essential services, which he said should inform their political choices.

The remarks came as Ruto resumed his development tour of Western Kenya, accompanied by Mudavadi and other regional leaders.

The President began Saturday's engagements in Butula, Busia County, where he launched the construction of the Butula-Nambale-Amukura, Amukura-Machakusi and Kotur-Kocholia roads.

The road projects represent a Sh3.3 billion investment initially covering 55 kilometers. An additional seven kilometers have since been incorporated, bringing the total planned coverage to 62 kilometers across Butula, Nambale, Teso North and Teso South constituencies.

The leaders also flagged off a Sh1.3 billion Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project targeting 16,000 households across Busia County.

Mudavadi said the investments would improve market access, reduce transportation costs, and support businesses and entrepreneurship.

“Equitable development means ensuring that where one lives doesn't determine your access to essential services or economic opportunities,” he said.

Ruto also handed over the Bumala Modern Market in Butula Constituency, a Sh230 million facility expected to accommodate at least 320 traders, with additional space for 150 outdoor vendors.

The market is equipped with cold storage facilities, an ICT hub, food court, childcare facilities, dedicated business spaces and modern sanitation amenities.

Mudavadi said the facility would help traders reduce post-harvest losses, adopt digital commerce and expand their businesses.

“These facilities will help traders reduce post-harvest losses, embrace digital commerce and grow their businesses, while enabling mothers to trade in a safe and dignified environment with access to childcare,” he said.

The four-day tour, running from November 28 to December 1, covers Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties as the government seeks to showcase its development programmes in the region.